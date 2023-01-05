This is annually the busiest week of the season for Oak Hill wrestling coach Dave Vincent, getting ready for the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals.
But it’s also one of his favorites, and he hears the same from others.
“It’s one of the most hectic events of the year,” said Vincent, the tournament’s director. “I hear coaches tell me it’s their favorite event and they love coming to it because of that. … It is a favorite one of mine; I really enjoy this. But I’m sure I would probably enjoy it a little more without all the work.”
Vincent’s efforts are appreciated across the board and the fruits of his labor will be on display once again this weekend at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
The event will start Friday at noon and will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. Twenty-five teams will be divided into five pools on the first day, then will be repooled for Saturday.
In the preliminary pools will be:
Pool A — Johnson Central, Ky.; Greenbrier West; Roane County; Clay County; Liberty Harrison.
Pool B — Sissonville; Gilmer County; Braxton County; Liberty Raleigh; Midland Trail.
Pool C — Princeton; Herbert Hoover; Richlands, Va.; Woodrow Wilson; Hurricane.
Pool D — Lincoln; Wirt County; Independence; Nicholas County; Keyser.
Pool E — Lewis County; Berkeley Springs; Oak Hill; Webster County; Winfield.
Johnson Central is the three-time defending champion.
The Guard Duals not only presents one of the most competitive weekends of wrestling in West Virginia, but it also receives tremendous support from the National Guard.
“The National Guard is definitely going to have a presence at this event,” Vincent said. “They’re going to use it as a recruiting event, like they always have. They’re just going to utilize it more. There was talk they may bring a Blackhawk helicopter in. They’re going to do several things.
“Their support this year has been the best I’ve ever seen. They’ve always been supportive, but I’m really excited about that part of it.”
As for his team, the Red Devils have a young team but have gotten solid performances from experienced wrestlers through the first month.
Senior 215-pounder Gabe Truman won at the inaugural Fallen Heroes Tournament the weekend before Christmas and was named to the all-tournament team at the Musselman Duals that attracted a lot of Maryland and northern Virginia schools. Junior heavyweight Colton Naylor and senior 165-pounder Mason Wills placed second at the Fallen Heroes.
“All three of those have either worked all summer or competed in some large national tournaments and they’ve done well,” Vincent said. “I’m looking forward to see how they progress over the next eight weeks. Not a lot of time. We talked about that the other day. It’s time to kick it into fifth gear and get ready for what’s left.”
Some of the young wrestlers who have performed well are freshman Kirclyn Coleman, a state girls champion for Oak Hill Middle School and was the 113-pound champion at the inaugural All Girls Scuffle last month; fellow freshmen Jamison Swafford (120) and Bryson Lego (132), who are getting better every week; and sophomore Colton Willard (132) has been solid.
Junior Christopher Hale (150) and sophomore Alonzo Dillon (157) are kids who have come up through the program. Junior Hayden Keffer (138) has been injured and Vincent hopes to have him back in time for the WSAZ Invitational Jan. 27-28.
Two things that are looking better for this weekend — the weather, after a snowstorm forced the tournament to one day last season, and teams seemingly getting back to normal after Covid affected things the last two years.
“Some of the teams that have been here in years past have come back this year, getting over Covid,” Vincent said. “Last year you didn’t quite know what to expect, and the size of tournaments, there was still hesitation with some teams. So we’re getting some of those back and a lot of them are excited and pumped about it.”
