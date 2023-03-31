With turkey season right around the corner (spring turkey season — bearded only — April 17-May 21), now is the perfect time to do some research and there is no better place to start that research than digging into the annual report – the Big Game Bulletin.
It was recently announced that the 2022 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin is now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Each year, the Big Game Bulletin supplies the public with annual white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar harvests. Harvests by season and county area are also displayed in the publication.
“The Big Game Bulletin gives a broad overview of big game harvest numbers and helps our hunters see harvest trends,” said WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. “These harvest numbers also help our biologists monitor big game populations and recommend any needed changes in bag limits or season lengths so we can continue to sustain healthy populations of these important species.”
West Virginia hunters harvested 9,366 bearded turkeys during the 2022 spring turkey season. This is 7.6 percent below last year’s harvest (10,134), 13.8 percent below the five-year average (10,864), and 11.3 percent below the 10-year average (10,556).
In 2022, the first-week harvest of 4,458 birds accounted for 47.6 percent of the total five-week spring gobbler harvest. The second week’s harvest of 1,846 accounted for 19.71 percent of the harvest. The third-week harvest of 1,051 was 11.22 percent of the total harvest. Weeks four and five accounted for 10.1 percent (946) and 6.34 percent (594) of the total 2022 harvest, respectively.
This was the fourth year the entire state was open to Sunday hunting on private and public land during the spring gobbler season and the second year the season extended from four to five weeks. There is an increasing trend in the number of birds harvested on a Sunday. The percentage of the total birds harvested on a Sunday more than doubled since the 2019 statewide inception of Sunday hunting on both public and private land. This was the third-year youth season including two days (Saturday and Sunday prior to the opening day). Youth hunters harvested 471 birds, 366 of which were taken on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. The youth season harvest made up 5.03 percent of the entire 2022 spring turkey harvest and fell 3.3 percent below last year’s youth harvest of 487 birds.
The top five counties with the highest turkey harvest were Preston (357), Mason (351), Greenbrier (321), Jackson (309) and Monroe (295).
Publishing the Big Game Bulletin is funded by money collected through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and by funds from Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration. Physical copies are available for free at WVDNR district offices and at the agency’s Elkins Operations Center. Digital copies are available online at WVdnr.gov/big-game.
Turkey season is right around the corner, and I simply cannot wait for the opening bell. and remember, for those new to the sport, there is absolutely nothing wrong when the bird beats you fair and square. Not every hunt is like the ones seen on social media or in videos on the web. Turkey hunting has never been easy and when you are successful, it only adds to the enjoyment. For old turkey hunters like me, we know that coming home empty-handed is the norm, not the exception – you’ll get used to it. Well, maybe not completely used to it, but it does get easier over time. It is OK if the bird wins.
