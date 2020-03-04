Annual Beckley Roundball Classic starts Friday

It’s time for travel basketball season to begin, and for some teams, that road starts in Beckley.
The 48th annual Chick-fil-A Beckley Roundball Classic will begin Friday and will run through championship games on Sunday.
“Most of the teams I have talked to have said this is their season opener, especially the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teams,” tournament director Jason Logan said. “They are coming straight out of their middle school seasons.”
The tournament will be played in five area gyms: Appalachian Bible College, Woodrow Wilson, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, Park Middle School and Memorial Baptist Church.
A total of 44 teams will play in seven divisions, grades three through eight. The fifth grade will be broken into elite and all-star divisions.
West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia will be represented.
Friday’s first games will start at 5 p.m. at Woodrow, Park and the Y. The remaining two courts will start games at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday games will begin at 8 a.m. and run to 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s championship schedule is:
Third grade elite: 10:30 a.m., YMCA of Southern West Virginia; fourth grade elite: 8:30 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 2; fifth grade elite: 10 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 2; fifth grade all-star: 9 a.m.. YMCA of Southern West Virginia; sixth grade elite: 8:30 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 1; seventh grade elite: 10 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 1; eighth grade elite: 11:30 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 1.
Email: gfauber@
follow on Twitter
@GaryFauber