Annual Beckley Roundball Classic starts Friday

Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldBeckley Red’s Kneelan Buchannon hustles up the court as Sourthern West Virginia Wolfpack’s Gage Burdette gives chase in a 3rd grade elite division game during the Chick-fil-A Beckley Roundball Classic (formerly the Biddy Buddy) March 1, 2019, at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

It’s time for travel basketball season to begin, and for some teams, that road starts in Beckley.

The 48th annual Chick-fil-A Beckley Roundball Classic will begin Friday and will run through championship games on Sunday.

“Most of the teams I have talked to have said this is their season opener, especially the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teams,” tournament director Jason Logan said. “They are coming straight out of their middle school seasons.”

The tournament will be played in five area gyms: Appalachian Bible College, Woodrow Wilson, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, Park Middle School and Memorial Baptist Church.

A total of 44 teams will play in seven divisions, grades three through eight. The fifth grade will be broken into elite and all-star divisions.

West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia will be represented.

Friday’s first games will start at 5 p.m. at Woodrow, Park and the Y. The remaining two courts will start games at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday games will begin at 8 a.m. and run to 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s championship schedule is:

Third grade elite: 10:30 a.m., YMCA of Southern West Virginia; fourth grade elite: 8:30 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 2; fifth grade elite: 10 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 2; fifth grade all-star: 9 a.m.. YMCA of Southern West Virginia; sixth grade elite: 8:30 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 1; seventh grade elite: 10 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 1; eighth grade elite: 11:30 a.m., Woodrow Wilson Court 1.

