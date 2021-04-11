When Parkersburg South graduate Braxton Amos decided to take a year off from school and train for the Olympics, many wrestling gurus thought it was a huge mistake. Some even described his choice as foolish. After all, he just graduated from high school in a rural state and was only 19 years old, and had very limited international experience.
To add to the difficulty, after participating in the U.S. Open in October, Braxton fought off bouts with mono and Covid. He didn’t start training at the Regional Training Center (Wisconsin) until late December. Even more arduous is the fact he trained in the Greco-Roman and freestyle forms of wrestling. Most wrestlers focus on just one of these disciplines.
A couple of weeks ago, Amos entered the Last Chance Qualifier in an effort to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. He turned a few heads by winning the Greco-Roman title and finishing second in freestyle. Both performances qualified him for the Olympic Trials to be held a week later. He admits spending a great deal of time soaking in a hot tub between the qualifier and the Olympic Trials. Certainly, his mental toughness, physical fitness and wrestling skills were being tested to a maximum.
At the Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, Amos lost his first match in freestyle to Kollin Moore, a former All-American at Ohio State University. Losing to Moore was surely no disgrace because Moore finished as the runner-up in the 97 kg class and is first alternate for the Olympic team.
Amos, who is only the fifth West Virginian to ever qualify for the Olympic Trials, then proceeded to shock the experts and claimed second place in the Greco-Roman competition. Seasoned veteran and world team member G’Angelo Hancock beat him in a best-two-out-of-three final. The fact that Amos was 19 years old and the only wrestler at the trials successfully competing in two disciplines was freakish. One coach lamented, “That boy’s not normal.”
So Braxton didn’t make the Olympic team. What happens now? As the first alternate in the 97 kg class (213 pounds) of the Greco-Roman team, he will have the opportunity to train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. He can attend training camps and compete internationally while being supported by USA Wrestling. Injuries and illnesses do happen, so he must always be ready to step in. He will be ready, no doubt.
West Virginia Proud!
(Footnote: The other four wrestlers from West Virginia to make the Olympic trials were Leland Merrill in 1948, Pat Sole in 1980 and Ken Chertow and Troy Owens, both in 1988.)
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Clinton Scott, singer/songwriter and big wrestling fan.