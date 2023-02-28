That sound was sweet to the Summers County Lady Bobcats Tuesday night in the Class AA Region 3 co-finals. For Mingo Central, it wasn’t so sweet. For the second time in as many meetings, Grace Harvey hit a late shot to give Summers County the victory against the Miners.
Last time it was against No. 1. This time it was for a ticket to ride to the state tournament as her basket with 44.6 seconds left gave the Lady Bobcats a 29-27 victory.
1 of 18
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s fans react during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s players react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s players react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s players react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s fans react during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Liv Meador plays defense during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Mingo Central’s Alysa Davis tries to get around Summers County’s Abby Persinger during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s coach reacts during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Sullivan Pivont drives to the basket during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Liv Meador drives to the basket during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Sullivan Pivont tries to get around a Mingo Central player during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Grace Harvey tries to get around Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Grace Harvey tries to get around Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Abby Persinger drives to the basket during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Grace Harvey tries to get around Mingo Central players during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s cheerleaders react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Liv Meador tries to get around Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s fans react during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Summers Co vs Mingo Central
1 of 18
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s fans react during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s players react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s players react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s players react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s fans react during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Liv Meador plays defense during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Mingo Central’s Alysa Davis tries to get around Summers County’s Abby Persinger during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s coach reacts during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Sullivan Pivont drives to the basket during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Liv Meador drives to the basket during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Sullivan Pivont tries to get around a Mingo Central player during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Grace Harvey tries to get around Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Grace Harvey tries to get around Mingo Central’s Jenna Sparks during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Abby Persinger drives to the basket during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Grace Harvey tries to get around Mingo Central players during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s cheerleaders react after winning the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s Liv Meador tries to get around Mingo Central’s Madisyn Curry during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Summers vs Mingo
Summers County’s fans react during the Class AA Region 3 co-final game against Mingo Central Tuesday in Hinton.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
The last time her shot came with a free throw added on a three-point play in a 37-33 victory Feb. 11. This time it came after she made two free throws after Sullivan Pivont came up with a huge rebound in the corner chasing down her own missed free throw.
“It was just a great feeling,” Harvey said afterward. “We wanted to go back to states. We had a goal at the beginning (of the season), we had to beat one of two teams, that was Chapmanville or Mingo, and we got Mingo. I just knew and I felt like if I made that shot, we were going to go back.”
As for her play, it started after a perfect push pass from Liv Meador over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-3 Jenna Sparks. Harvey high-pointed the ball, turned and put the shot over 5-11 Madyson Curry.
“I saw it coming at me and I knew I had to go up and get it,” Harvey said. “I was just hoping and praying that it would go in.”
“A year ago, she might have been rattled in that moment,” Summers County coach Chad Meador said of Harvey. “But she is a year older, and she is progressing into a team leader. She handled the moment. That’s why we play hard teams throughout the season, why we put our teams in venues to hopefully at the end of the season when games might mean something like this, they can perform under pressure.”
A basket by Curry gave the Miners a 27-24 lead with just under four minutes remaining.
In a game where points were at a premium, that tied the Miners biggest lead of the night (11-8 at the 3:09 mark of the second quarter), a comeback seemed like a daunting task.
The game swung when Sullivan Pivont was fouled on a 3-point shot. She only made one of three, but she also made a hustle play running the ball down in the far corner and she got it to Harvey inside who was fouled and made both free throws to tie it at 27-27 with 1:25 remaining.
“Not much you can say, it was just a great turn and shoot by Harvey,” Mingo Central coach Kim Davis-Smith said.
“In a game this tight, it comes down to being a game of possessions and we fell short on a few of them for sure.”
A five-second call on Mingo, they had three on the night, gave the ball back to Summers setting up the game winning scenario.
“How about the pass Liv Meador made to Grace Harvey?” coach Meador said of the closing moments. “That took guts. It was also a tremendous catch. and then you have to turn and score, and you’ve got 6-foot-3 (Sparks) and 5-11 (Curry) in your face, that’s tough.”
“And the three five-second calls during the course of this basketball game. Listen, that was key.”
Mingo had a couple of opportunities to score in the last 40 seconds but couldn’t connect. The Miners went scoreless in the final four minutes.
“I don’t think the magnitude of this game was bigger than us,” Davis-Smith said. “I think there were some very critical calls at the end of the game that flipped things. Had we made free throws and had we not fouled Pivont on the 3, that was flip. Credit to them. We wish them the best. Our region is tough. It will take me a few days to process losing. But I’m proud of my kids. It’s unfortunate somebody has to go home, and we really felt like we were the ones going to Charleston (after) tonight.”
Mingo led 13-12 at the half and it was tied five times in the second half, at 16, 18, 20 (at the end of the third quarter), 22 and 27. Neither team scored in double figures in any quarter.
“It’s the human element,” Meador said of why points were at a premium. “The mind starts working overtime. The heart starts beating out of that chest. We told our team in the locker room they were going to make a run and we had to make the last one in the final seconds of the basketball game.”
Mingo Central finished 19-4.
Summers County (21-4), which has beaten two No. 1s in the last 17 days in Mingo and Wyoming East, earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament and will open play against No. 8 Frankfort Wednesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Bobcats were led by 15 from Harvey. Addie Smith had 15 for Mingo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.