Alternative Baseball Organization planned for area

When Richard Bailey heard about Alternative Baseball Organization, he knew he wanted to get involved and bring it to southern West Virginia.
Alternative Baseball Organization, a nonprofit entity, provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities, allowing players to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, according to Taylor Duncan, the 25-year-old founder who is based in Dallas, Ga.
Bailey has a stepson with multiple disabilities, so the organization hit home with him. Now he's in the process of getting a Beckley-based team started.
He calls the team the Beckley Mianeers. He hopes to get practices started in the summer at a to-be-determined area baseball field.
Bailey said the league provides an avenue for players who may not have the skills of others to compete. It was created in 2016 and has since grown to 81 teams in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, New Jersey, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Maine, among numerous others which are set to start in the spring-summer season.
The only other team in West Virginia is in Martinsburg.
"The ultimate goal is for the players to develop physical and social skills and become the best people they can become," said Bailey, who coached baseball for 15 years.
The league is open to players ages 15 and older, male and female.
"One thing I like about it is, once they are on the team, there is no age cutoff, so they can play as long as they want," Bailey said.
Bailey said Raleigh County Parks and Recreation has helped him secure Fitzpatrick Park as a practice site. Practices are limited to one day a week, 90 minutes per session.
However, he is still looking for a field to host games since the fields at Fitzpatrick are for softball and have no pitchers mounds.
The minimum measurement requirements for a baseball field are 170 feet down the lines and 270 feet to center field. For all-star games — something Bailey hopes to get going after the team is established — is 220 down the lines and 300 to center.
The balls used for ABO are 12 inches in diameter, the same as a softball, and much softer. The team will also use wood bats.
The YMCA of Southern West Virginia has posted flyers throughout its facilities to help Bailey get the word out.
As for the unique name, Bailey said Mianeers is a combination of the words "miner" and "mountaineer," a way of honoring the state's legacy and those who work and have worked in the coal mines.
Bailey said the team is searching for players, coaches and volunteers, as well as donations and sponsorships. For more information, email him at rmsgt55af@yahoo.com.
You can also visit alternativebaseball.org to find out more and to register.
Mary Catherine Brooks contributed to this story.