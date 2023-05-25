Marshall University’s Mikah Alleyne was one of the top 24 finishers in the women’s 400 meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I Track and Field East Preliminaries Thursday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
Alleyne finished the race with a time of 57.790, just eight one thousandths of a second behind Katie Martin of Louisville. Alleyne finished second in her heat and officially had the 13th best time. She advances to the quarterfinals Saturday night. Her event will start at 7:25 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.
Alleyne, a 2019 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, qualified for nationals by winning the event at the Sun Belt Conference Championships in a school-record time of 57.77.
Thursday’s race made Alleyne 7-for-7 in breaking the one-minute barrier in the event this season.
