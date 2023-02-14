charmco – A couple minutes into his team’s game with Region 3 rival Greenbrier West, James Monroe standout Eli Allen settled into his role as facilitator for the evening.
And he played the role to a tee, finishing with 13 assists and 12 points – he averages an area-best 21.7 for the season – in the Class A No. 1 Mavericks’ 82-38 victory Tuesday night.
By scoring, by pass or by rebound, Allen is adept at finding the easiest way to victory and it was business as usual in that regard.
“He figures it out before we figure it out,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said of Allen’s propensity for figuring out just how he is going to attack at the game. “He’s got that much knowledge of the game to read the other team.
“They were going to take away a lot from him tonight, which is smart on their part. But if a team is going to take away, let’s say scoring, well he’s going to make the rest of the players around him better and they’re going to score. I don’t know how you stop him. and I hope teams don’t. But he played well tonight.”
“They were playing a zone and packing the paint, so I did my best to find shooters,” Allen said. “Collin (Fox) and Josh (Burks) hit some big shots tonight. It doesn’t matter to me (scoring, passing or rebounding). I don’t care how we win as long as we win.”
West coach Jared Robertson just shook his head at the performance.
“He’s the best player in the state, I don’t think there is any question about it,” he said. “We really tried to keep him in front of us, which is hard to do and close out on guys when he does pass. He just sees the floor so well. You can’t have any bad trips. You can’t have anybody out of position because he finds the open guy.”
It’s been an embarrassment of riches for the Mavericks this season and the end of the first quarter showed that sometimes the rich get richer.
On what was Allen’s easiest assist of the night, an inbound on the last play of the first quarter, he flipped it to Fox, who turned and from just inside the half court stripe launched a shot that banked in at the buzzer. The score went from 11-7 to 14-7 and started an avalanche the Cavaliers simply couldn’t stop.
“It’s 11-7, we had the ball and had a turnover, Michael (Kanode got a foul) and gave them the ball out with just a few seconds left and they bank in a 40-footer,” Robertson said. “So instead of 11-7 and us trying to get a shot, it’s 14-7 and kids are looking around, ‘oh my gosh, they’re even making half court shots on us.’ You could see the air go out a little bit. They are a good shooting team. They don’t need that kind iof help with that many shooters.”
“I definitely thought I was going to brick it,” Fox said of the shot.
That started a 10-0 run into the second quarter that allowed the Mavericks to go ahead 21-7. Up 24-11, the Mavericks went on an extended 17-0 run to end the half.
Six different players scored and a lot of it was on feeds from Allen. Fox started and ended the run with two-point baskets and in between, Burks had a 3, Fox scored again bookended by Juan Hopkins baskets from Allen feeds and Owen Jackson and Allen scored.
It was a game-ending run for all intents and purposes as the Mavericks took a 41-11 halftime lead.
“We picked up the pace a little bit,” Sauvage said of the second quarter run, all told a 27-4 advantage for the Mavericks. “We were able to start trapping a little bit on the defensive side, not necessarily to get a steal but to speed up the pace of the game. That’s our goal. We want to speed it up. We’ve played some slow down games this year and we can do that. But we’d rather play fast and when we play fast, we click a lot better on the offensive end.”
Fox ended the night with a game-high 20 points, his sixth 20-plus-point game of the season.
“He’s picking up the scoring side of it and Josh and him combined are picking up the 3 side of it along with Eli in there and we are probably averaging more 3s this year than we were last year (when Shad Sauvage, the coach’s son, led the state in 3s with 103). It’s more of a committee for us which is better for us because then, who do you stop?”
Burks had 14 and Allen 12.
Robertson pondered the question of how to beat the Mavericks.
“They are really good, they are long and athletic,” Robertson said. “They don’t play a lot of kids, it probably would help if you could get them in foul trouble. But they are so experienced that he’s played kids with three fouls in the first half just because he trusts them because they’ve played so much.
“You have to do a lot of things right. You have to rebound well. We told our kids we were going to try to force them into shots, which we did early. But they got too many offensive rebounds. It’s just hard when you have a kid that controls the game like Allen. You have to do something to get them out of their rhythm.”
Fox is glad Allen is on his side.
“It makes it a lot easier when you have a guy who can help you find the open spots,” Fox said.
James Monroe is 18-2 and will host Summers County next Tuesday.
Brayden McClung had 11 to lead Greenbrier West.
Greenbrier West is now 8-13 and closes the regular season next week against Independence.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 5 0-0 14, Layton Dowdy 0 0-0 0, Cooper Ridgeway 2 0-0 4, Eli Allen 5 0-0 12, Ryan Mann 2 0-1 5, Braxton Charlton 2 0-0 6, Evan Hunter 1 0-0 2, Chaz Boggs 0 0-0 0, Collin Fox 8 1-2 20, Ethan Ganoe 3 0-0 6, Juan Hopkins 4 1-2 9, Owen Jackson 2 0-0 4, Brady Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 2-5 82.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 4 3-4 11, Tanner Hagy 0 1-2 1, Damian Dixon 0 0-0 0, Kadin Parker 1 2-2 5, Matt Thomas 1 3-6 5, Isaac Agee 0 0-0 0, Dale Boone 0 0-0 0, Levi Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Asher Barclay 1 4-5 6, Michael Kanode 3 2-2 8, Totals: 12 15-21 38.
JM 14 27 22 19 — 82
GW 7 4 12 15 — 38
Three-point field goals – JM: 12 (Burks 4, Allen 2, Mann 1, Charlton 2, Fox 3). GW: 1 (Parker 1) Fouled out – None.
