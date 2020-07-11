All-star game for 2020 senior baseball players in the works

Many high school baseball players had their senior seasons ripped away because of the coronavirus pandemic, and now summer will be over before we know it.
Before that happens, Tim Epling wants one more chance to send them out right. And he says he needs help in making it happen.
The West Virginia Miners manager is planning an all-star game for any 2020 high school senior baseball player in the area. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
"We want to have a celebration for all senior baseball players," Epling said. "We want everyone to know, if you are a senior, we would like anybody who wants to come play. We're going to divide them up and play an all-star game. I don't care if they're playing in the high school league (at Epling Stadium) or not. If they want to play, we want to honor them. We may be able to draft enough for two games."
The cancellation of the Miners' season meant the team's annual fireworks shows also had to go. Epling would also like to remedy that.
"I would love to have a fireworks show if we can find some sponsors," he said. "I would like for people to network with local establishments to help donate X amount of dollars for a fireworks show after the game."
As a father of two children who played baseball and softball, Epling can't imagine what parents have gone through this year.
"It really bothered me. I started thinking about my own son and daughter having to forfeit their last year playing," he said. "I would have hated that. I would have been miserable. The last game my son and daughter played, I remember them both falling down and crying. It goes by so fast.
"We are looking for parents to help organize it. My heart goes out to (the players). We want to do something special for them, but it's going to take the community."
Anyone who is interested in joining the committee should call the Miners office at 304-252-7233.
"Tell them you want to help in some way," Epling said. "We will make a list and have a meeting to think of ways to make this special not only for the kids but for the parents as well."
