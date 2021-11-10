All-Coalfield Conference volleyball teams

All-Coalfield Conference
AA Volleyball
1st team
Kaylee Addair (W), Sarah Bragg (I), Anayah Brown (PV), Kelsie Dangerfield (SS), Kyra Davis (I), Emma Lambert (WE), Shyann Jenkins (W), Mason Stone (NC), Abby Stoval (PV), Fallon Taylor (L), Chloe Thompson (SS), Dylann Trump (I), Meg Williams (SS), Kalissa Wine (NC)
2nd team
Bella Acord (I), Hannah Blankenship (W), Kelsie Foster (NC), Jenna Grose (NC), Hannah Harden (PV), Josie Hartshorn (L), Aly Holdren (SS), Olivia Lucas (PV), Ella Morgan (I), Kaylee Powers (W), Natalee Prichard (I), Peydon Smith (SS), Emily Tharp (NC), Maggie Trent (WE)
Honorable mention
Aubree Cantrel (I), Sydney Cochran (W), Jaina Davis (I), Grace Jones (NC), Haley Justice (PV), Desirae Kennedy (W), Kaitlyn Lester (W), Jovie Mains (L), Chloe Prichard (WE), Alexis Stack (I), Olivia Stone (NC), Camille Testerman (SS), Zadie Worley (L)
A Volleyball
1st team
Natalie Agee (GW), Haley Hunnicutt (JM), Lilly Jackson (JM), Sarah Mann (JM), Liv Meador (SC), Marlee Meador (SC), Brooke Nutter (GW), Kadie O’Dell (GW), Kenzie O’Dell (GW), Shannon Phipps (JM), Sullivan Pivont (SC), Maggie Stover (SC)
2nd team
Emily Bailey (JM), Emma Brown (JM), Grace Harvey (SC), Sydney Hunt (JM), Emma Lindsey (SC), Danielle Midkiff (SC), Meagan Poticher (GW), Riley Robertson (GW), Chloie Shires (JM), Emilee Smith (SC), Kiara Smith, Desteney Walker
Honorable mention
Michaela Alley (GW), Paige Amos (JM), Lindsey Dunbar (JM), Allison Dunn (GW), Megan Griffith (GW), Loren Hanna (GW), Carley Johnston (R), Ashton Morris (R), Maddie Riffe (JM), Kierston Rozell (MB), Sierra Simmons (MB), Preslee Treadway (GW)