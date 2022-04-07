A one-hit effort from one of its young pitchers. Errorless play in the field. An efficient day at the plate.
That was the formula for Woodrow Wilson's 8-0 win over sectional opponent Princeton on a breezily chilly Thursday in Beckley. But it also explains what has led to, thus far, the most successful Woodrow softball season in recent memory.
Behind a one-hitter from sophomore Taylor Scott, the Flying Eagles won their seventh straight game and improved to 11-2 on the season.
"This has been a great year, because we've had some good pitching in the past, but we didn't have hitting and we didn't have fielding," said head coach Pam Davis, who took over the program in 2016. "That would mess up ... the pitcher would maybe strike out 14 people a game, but if you don't have the hitting, it doesn't matter. And we've got it (this year)."
That's for sure, and it's led by senior third baseman Kayla Bird. She went into Thursday batting a team-best .559 and raised that with a 2-for-3 performance against the Tigers. That included an RBI double in the fourth that put the Flying Eagles ahead 5-0.
Leadoff hitter Natalia Meade is hitting .421, Ava Mullins .381 and Jayden Shrewsbury .333.
"We started that (hitting better) last year a little bit last year," Davis said, "but we've got some good little pitchers this year."
That was on display on Thursday.
Scott, who transferred from Shady Spring, didn't allow a baserunner after the second inning and retired the last 10 batters she faced. She finished her night by striking out the side in the fifth to give her 10 strikeouts for the game.
She went in with a 1.51 earned run average and was averaging seven strikeouts per game.
"I've had so much fun this year," Scott said. "The girls are super nice. It's just a good environment to be in."
She's not alone. Freshman Aubrey Smallwood has burst on to the scene to provide the Flying Eagles with a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound.
Smallwood has multiple double-digit strikeout performances and is averaging 15 per outing. She is flirting with a sub-1.00 ERA, checking in at 1.03 after Wednesday's 4-1 win at Greenbrier East when she tossed a three-hitter and had 16 strikeouts.
"Me and Aubrey as a team work really well together," Scott said. "She pitches a game, I pitch a game. I know that she has my back in the field and she knows I have her back in the field. And it's really good to have two pitchers. No one gets worn out. It's just really good, and she's a phenomenal player. We're lucky to have someone that good to play with."
The impact of Smallwood and Scott is not lost on Byrd, one of five seniors on the team.
"(The season has been) amazing, and we're all really blessed to have the pitching staff behind our backs," Byrd said. "This year we have the transfer, Taylor, great pitcher. Aubrey Smallwood, grew up playing travel ball with her — amazing pitcher. And it's nice to have the support to be able to have fun and hit the way I like to hit."
Byrd's presence as an experience senior is also an important part of this team.
"I've always tried to play the leader spot," she said. "Out of her five seniors, three have been starting since freshman year. So we have the experience to guide the younger players and teach them, 'Hey, it's OK to lose. It's OK to make an error.' I have taken a huge responsibility on myself to be a leader on this team and I really enjoy playing that role. It's my favorite role to play."
"She's just been a ball player since her freshman year," Davis said. "She's got a good attitude. She knows the sport, really. She's really knowledgable about the sport. Her sister (Brooklyn, first baseman) is a little fireball, too. It's kind of cute having sisters on the corners.
"We've got Ava Mullins that's a senior, Abby Wooton is a senior ... Jayden Shrewsbury's got a lot of RBIs. Abby's a little speed demon when she's on the bases."
Catcher Taylor McDaniel is the fifth senior.
Davis credited her assistants for their support, including her brother Tony Maiolo, whose son Michael was inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday. Also assisting is Ed Mullins, Ava's father whose son Wil was an all-state pitcher at Greater Beckley Christian who graduated from WVU Tech last spring and is now playing at Fairmont State.
After a scoreless first inning Thursday, Woodrow scored two runs in each of the next four. Smallwood's RBI single in the fifth drove in Meade to end the game via the mercy rule. The Flying Eagles finished with 11 hits and benefited from five Princeton errors.
Woodrow is scheduled to host Liberty Friday at 5:30 p.m. Nine of the Flying Eagles' remaining 10 games will be at home, and Davis extended an invitation to area softball fans.
"So come out and watch, because they are fun games to watch," she said.
