It was at a young age that Keondré King started to develop a passion for airplanes, and it never died down.
“You can ask anyone that’s ever been around me, you can show me an airplane landing and I can tell you what type and model it is,” he said. “I’ve always been pretty fascinated with airplanes.”
So much so that he wants to make a career of it. He considered going straight to the Air Force after graduating from Wheeling Park in 2019, but the all-state basketball player also wanted to continue his hoops career if the opportunity arose.
It did when former WVU Tech head coach Bob Williams made him an offer. Williams resigned that spring, but King opted to stay with the Golden Bears after James Long was hired as Williams’ successor.
As King’s career at Tech approaches its final countdown, he is finally ready to take that step he’s always wanted. Last week, he was sworn in to the United States Air Force and will enlist after he graduates in May.
“I used to think about planes when I was, like, 3 years old and I thought I wanted to do something around airplanes,” said King, whose degree is in criminal justice. “I just contacted an Air Force recruiter probably around November, December-ish and I scored high enough on my ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test) so I can have one of the jobs where I’m basically hands-on with aircrafts.
“Starting out I’ll be Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems, so I’ll be hands-on with all the aircrafts. Basically anything that has to do with the electrical wiring of the airplane, I will be able to be hands-on with it. Eventually I do want to be a pilot.”
King’s obsession with airplanes and aspirations of one day being a pilot are somewhat appropriate, since last year his college career truly took flight.
After averaging 7.5 minutes per game his first two seasons, King put the onus on himself to change that.
“For me, personally, I didn’t have a very big competitive edge my first two years,” he said. “I was for sure capable of playing, but I didn’t have the right mindset to excel and compete. I just was pretty much lazy. I didn’t want to play defense to the caliber that (the coaches) knew I could play, so I didn’t play a lot my first two years.
“Last year, starting in the summer I was working with my trainer and I was like, I want to use my feet better and slide better and get my agility faster. So I worked out with him four days a week and we did three days a week cross training and agility and just getting my feet faster. My junior and senior year, it was really easier to guard.”
With better defense, the number of minutes began to grow, and after just two career starts overall King cracked the starting five for good for a 78-49 win over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Jan. 29, 2022.
King is proud of his defense, but it’s his 3-point prowess that is more likely to stick out. That was never more evident than a 100-70 victory over Point Park Feb. 8 of last year, when King was 9-of-11 from 3 and finished with a career-high 34 points.
He is a 36.1 percent 3-point shooter over the last two seasons.
“It honestly is a crazy feeling because at times I’ll know when it’s (going to be) a really good game because I’ll shoot the shot that I think is not going in and then it won’t touch the rim at all,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘This is going to be a very good game.’
“You just get more confident as the game goes on if you’re continuing to make shots. Like if you make your first three, your confidence for that fourth one is going to be really high. So for me it’s a confidence thing when I get in that groove.”
Injuries to seniors Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson forced King’s responsibilities to expand and he responded.
“We just needed someone else to step in and take that role, and he did,” said first-year head coach George Wilmore, who was an assistant to Long for three seasons.
Depending on how the postseason plays out, King will play possibly his final home game Tuesday when the Golden Bears (12-13, 7-8 River States Conference) host Ohio Christian at 7:30 p.m. He will be recognized, along with student assistant A.J. Conny, who is also a member of the golf team.
The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Being recognized will be Savanna Bailey, Elle Baker, Alyssa Taylor and team manager Brianna Blake.
“He’s such a great person,” Wilmore said of King. “He was raised right. He comes in, he’s one of the best people that we’ve coached as a person. Gets along with everyone. You never have to worry about him going to class. He truly has his head on straight.
“He’s going to be able to be successful in life, and that’s what it’s all about. I love stories like Keondré, where people come in to college and leave it better than you found it.”
From the humble beginnings of building planes with Legos to working with the real thing, he will get to live out his dream.
