Aiming for respect

Archery enthusiasts in West Virginia can relate to the immortal words of legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin — all they are asking for is a little respect.
In its current form, archery is a club sport at several area schools. However, local coaches are pushing for their sport to be sanctioned by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission in hopes of growing the sport to new heights in the Mountain State.
"I really wish the (WVSSAC) would sanction our sport," Shady Spring high school and middle school archery assistant coach William York said. "The kids need to be considered as athletes. They perform really well and they need to be recognized. The rules would be more cohesive and we would have more guidance for our sport."
"I have never received a reason," York said in regard to why the sport has not been sanctioned for the 2019-20 school year. "I would love for the WVSSAC members to come and watch some of these tournaments. There is such great camaraderie and the kids have such great teamwork. Even opposing schools really get along. It is like a big family."
Greg Hodge, a coach at Independence Middle School, also expressed some frustration with the WVSSAC.
"We have never found out why we weren't sanctioned this year," Hodge said. "It is a bit frustrating because we could use the funding if we get sanctioned. To me, archery is the fastest growing sport we have, bar none. The kids love it."
Hodge has been instrumental, along with Brandon Richardson, in getting the archery program started at Independence Middle School.
"My grandbaby, Addison Hamilton, was at Hollywood (Elementary) and they had archery," Hodge explained. "When she went to middle school at Independence, they didn't have archery. So Brandon Richardson and myself got it started. Independence High School had an archery team a while back, but as far as we know the middle school has never had an archery program."
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has been instrumental in growing archery in the Mountain State through Archery in the Schools. The DNR explains on its website the benefits of the sport.
"Archery, unlike many sporting activities, is something in which boys and girls of all sizes can easily become involved, whether they are in school or out. With the strong interest in bowhunting and competitive shooting in West Virginia, there are unlimited opportunities for your students to participate in this activity outside the classroom and throughout their lifetimes."
Hodge and York further explained just how diverse the sport of archery can be for young student-athletes.
"We have about 26 kids right now. All they need to do is show up for practice and if they can pull back a bow, they can do it," Hodge said. "We have kids in wheelchairs that can shoot, a (vision impaired) child from Pocahontas County competes and we have autistic kids that shoot."
"Some of these kids have natural talent," York said. "They may not be able to go out on a basketball floor and shoot 3s, but some of these kids are incredible the way they can shoot without sights. These kids are amazing."
Along with being a sport that appeals to a diverse group of athletes, archery can also benefit athletes heading to college.
"We have had a couple of our shooters at Shady Spring that have earned scholarships," York said. "My daughter, Jessica York, earned a scholarship at nationals one year and Hunter Burgess won (a scholarship) last year at the state tournament."
Indications from the WVSSAC point to archery being sanctioned for the 2020-21 school year.
Currently traveling as far away as Ripley, Buckhannon and even into Ohio to compete in tournaments each Saturday from December to March, Hodge is convinced the sport would get a big lift if sanctioned.
"If it would get sanctioned, more schools would pick up the sport and we wouldn't have to travel as far to compete," Hodge explained. "We could have more local tournaments and still go to the big tournaments. That would help us out a lot."
