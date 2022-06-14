Aggressive play leads Paints over Miners

An unconventional, yet aggressive play led to a tough loss for the West Virginia Miners.
That it happened doesn't bother manager Tim Epling as much as the team being in that position in the first place.
Santrel Farmer scored from second on a ball hit to the shortstop in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Chillicothe Paints a one-run lead and eventual 9-8 victory Tuesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners, who fell behind 6-0 in the fifth, had just tied the game in the eighth on Eddie Leon's three-run homer. The Paints then reclaimed the lead without the benefit of a hit.
Farmer led it off with a walk and took second on Jeron Williams' sac bunt. Miners reliever Hayden Frank (0-1) then struck out Ben Gbur to bring up Tim Orr.
Orr hit a slow bouncer to shortstop Josh Griffin. Having no chance to get Orr, Griffin went home to try to get Farmer, who had broken for third with the pitch. He never stopped running and beat the tag to put the Paints back on top.
"That's been our biggest thing all year is trying to put pressure on the defense," first-year Paints manager Jackson White said. "Santrel and those guys at the top of the lineup do a good job of that. Mike (Morissette), our third base coach, is going to send him any way we can, put pressure on those guys and it worked out for us. Tip of the cap to them. It was the toughest win we've had to overcome this year, so tip of the cap to both teams."
The Miners scored all their runs after the fourth inning, by which point they had stranded five runners in scoring position, two at third base.
"It's not so much the play (the go-ahead run). There's things that you can control and there's things that you can't control, and you can't control those type things," Epling said. "Some of them go for you, some of them go against you. But there are some things in the game that we can control. That's the message I have with the players. You can't blame one call or whatever, because we had opportunity after opportunity to score two or three runs that game, and all we had to do was put the ball in play. So those little things like that, most of the time come back to haunt you."
Miners pitchers walked the leadoff batter four times and they came around to score each time. Perhaps none was bigger than No. 9 hitter Cam Bowen's at-bat in the fifth, when he got ahead 3-0 against starter Ben Cornelius, who was able to get it to 3-2 before losing Bowen.
That started a five-run inning for the Paints.
"That was big-time, especially with a guy at the bottom of the lineup that can run as well, because essentially a walk turns into a double," White said. "Then he's only a base hit away from scoring, or something crazy. Walks will kill you, especially leadoff walks. That was a good at-bat by him."
After Bowen's walk, the Paints got back-to-back singles — including a well-placed bunt by Williams — to load the bases. Gbur then narrowly missed a grand slam, settling for a sac fly to drive in Bowen with the first run of the inning.
A two-run single by Orr, a run-scoring triple by Nate Dorinsky and sac fly by Mike Sprockett gave the Paints a 6-0 lead.
"The one thing you don't want to do is walk the fastest guy in the league," Epling said, lamenting the overall walks. "That No. 4 (Farmer), he's a good player."
That inning unraveled what had been a solid outing by Cornelius. He struck out seven and walked two and held the Paints to two hits and an earned run through four, but couldn't get out of the fifth.
The Miners did respond with four runs in the bottom half. They led off with four consecutive hits, including Blake Lazaris' double that went off Farmer's glove in center as he was running back toward the wall.
The Paints got single runs in the seventh and eighth, but the Miners kept answering until Leon tomahawked a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall for his fourth home run of the season with two out in the eighth to chase reliever Seth Evans.
Noah Kandel (1-0) came in and walked the first two batters he faced before getting Hayden Skipper to pop out in foul territory. Kandel then pitched a perfect ninth to get the win.
Despite the loss, Epling is seeing little things starting to come together after two weeks.
"We went to Terre Haute and got smacked around the first game (a 13-2 loss), they really hit it, one of those games you can't do anything about," he said. "But then we came back and we started hitting the ball (in a 13-3 win on Saturday). These kids like each other, they really do. And we are. We are playing pretty dang gone good baseball, to a certain degree. We just have to fine tune some things."
The teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. on First Responders Night — all first responders will be admitted for free.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5