huntington — As Greenbrier West basks in the joy of winning a second straight Class A state wrestling championship, coach Jeremy Tincher is just as happy as anyone.
But he also is quick to lament who was missing.
"It is a little bittersweet that we had to do it without Mylik and Chase," Tincher said. "I would love to have had those two guys with us. It's really sad that they're not here. But the kids came and did what they had to do."
The Cavaliers went the entire season without injured senior Chase Patterson, a two-time state finalist who likely would have been considered the favorite at 195 pounds. Tincher held out hope that he would be back in time for the Region 3 tournament, but that never happened.
Then, three weeks into the season, senior Mylik Cox, one of the state's top 145-pounders, was lost for the season with a serious knee injury.
Right from the start, the Cavaliers were facing an uphill battle. And it never stopped.
File it under the "broken record" category, but Tincher had to address it each and every week. Injuries. Illness.
Illness and injuries.
But the Cavaliers pressed on until they reached their goal. And this title may be sweeter than the last.
"I told them at the beginning of the year what solidifies your program is when you go back-to-back," Tincher said after Saturday's consolation finals. "To me, that's the hardest thing in sports to do, to go back-to-back. To find the motivation to do it again. They're kids and it's very easy to think, 'Well, we'll just mail it in. We won last year. We don't have to work as hard. We don't have to do the things we need to do and it's just going to happen.' And that's not how it works.
"I don't care what level you're at — NFL football, college football, hockey, baseball, whatever — the hardest thing to do is go back-to-back. We've done it, and it's something for me that I've always, as a personal goal, wanted to do."
Turns out that rising from the losses of Patterson and Cox served as an illustration of what the entire season would be like. The more adversity they faced, the stronger they seemed to become.
The challenge for Tincher was remaining faithful and not letting his frustration become obvious.
"Jeff Lester (former PikeView and Shady Spring head coach), a very good friend of mine, one of his favorite scriptures is, 'Faith is the substance of things hoped for and evidence of things not seen.' So any time we got in those situations, I had to keep reminding myself, 'What would Jeff say here?'" Tincher said. "We just had to try to keep the faith, because Stevie (Tincher's brother and the assistant coach) and I had to put on a good face and take care of the business at hand each day and not let the kids see that we were hurting. We lost this kid, or that kid was out, or this kid was sick, and it just felt like we never could get our feet under us.
"That's very frustrating from a program standpoint, because you just wonder, are you ever going to get your feet under you. Then February just keeps getting closer and closer. But the Lord blessed us and it worked out in the end, and that's all we could ever hope for."
The Cavaliers clinched the title Friday night, then solidified it when seniors John Parks (170 pounds) and Isaac Brown (285) placed third and fifth, respectively, in the consolation rounds.
It's the third state championship for the Tincher brothers. The Cavaliers won the overall Class AA/A state championship as a Class A team in 2013.
Jeremy took over the program in 1999 and Steve joined him in 2004.
"For starters you have to give praise and glory to the Lord," Tincher said. "He has really blessed me with my brother and such a great bunch of kids.
"There's a lot of people that make this happen. The parents. My brother. I couldn't do this without him. For him and I to win three state titles — coming from a couple of guys who, when we started out, didn't know what we were doing, and we kind of figured it out — it means a lot to get to do this with my brother, and the community support we have and the parents and the family."
Tincher concedes that a third straight title will be a challenge. Clere, Parks, Isaac Brown and Justin Wilhelm are all seniors, leaving a largely young team trying to keep it rolling.
In the same vein, that's where the adversity of 2020 could prove beneficial in 2021.
"With some of the injuries we've had, there's been some young guys in the lineup that got experience this year that they wouldn't have gotten otherwise," Tincher said. "We're going to be starting over a little bit next year. We get Buddha (Noah Brown) back.
"From there we've got some young guys that's got to work and they've got to decide that they want to do it at this level? Do they want to be wrestling on the last Saturday of February. Or do they want to be sitting in the bleachers? They will be given the opportunity to do the things in the offseason to get better. If they choose to do that, then they will get better. If they don't, then it will be on them.
"I think we've got a solid core and our kids will work. It might be a year or two before we're back down here knocking on the door again, but it will eventually come back."
