huntington — As Greenbrier West basks in the joy of winning a second straight Class A state wrestling championship, coach Jeremy Tincher is just as happy as anyone.
But he also is quick to lament who was missing.
"It is a little bittersweet that we had to do it without Mylik and Chase," Tincher said. "I would love to have had those two guys with us. It's really sad that they're not here. But the kids came and did what they had to do."
The Cavaliers went the entire season without injured senior Chase Patterson, a two-time state finalist who likely would have been considered the favorite at 195 pounds. Tincher held out hope that he would be back in time for the Region 3 tournament, but that never happened.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Noah Brown takes on Sissonville's Gavin Shamblin for the 220-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Brown won to take the title.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Noah Brown takes on Sissonville's Gavin Shamblin for the 220-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Brown won to take the title.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West grapplers claim their trophy after winning a second straight Class A State Championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West grapplers and coaches pose for photos after winning a second straight Class A State Championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West grapplers and coaches pose for photos after winning a second straight Class A State Championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence's Judah Price takes on Point Pleasant's Isaac Short for the 120-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Point Pleasant's Short won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Noah Brown is declared the winner after defeating Sissonville's Gavin Shamblin for the 220-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Nicholas County's Levi Brake takes on Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee for the 138-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Bartee won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Devan Gauldin takes on Washington's Jace Bradbury for the 195-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Nicholas County's Jacob Williams takes on Point Pleasant's Juan Marquez for the 195-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Point Pleasant's Marquez won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West coaches Jeremy (near) and Steve Tincher watch and react as their grappler Noah Brown takes on Sissonville's Gavin Shamblin for the 220-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Brown won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Marshall Clere takes on Ritchie County's Brady Layman for the 113-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Ritchie County's Layman won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence's Judah Price takes on Point Pleasant's Isaac Short for the 120-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Point Pleasant's Short won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Nicholas County's Jacob WIlliams takes the opportunity to rest and strategize with coaches Craig Brake, right, and Kevin Amick during blood time in his match with Point Pleasant's Juan Marquez for the 195-pound championship Saturday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Point Pleasant's Marquez won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Joey Terry takes on Nitro's Scott Worstell in a 195-pound weight class matchup Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Nitro's Worstell won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence's Sam Adams takes on Madonna's Evan Daniels in a 170-pound weight class matchup Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Indy's Adams won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Dominique Johnson takes on Cameron's Deacan Carmichael in a 182-pound weight class matchup Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Oak Hill's Johnson won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Marshall Clere takes on Fairmont Senior's Marko Tarley in the 113-pound semi-finals Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Clere won the match to advance to the finals Saturday.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Devan Gauldin takes on Parkersburg's Zach Howard in a 195-pound weight class matchup Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Gauldin won the match and would win his next match to make Saturday's finals.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Nicholas County's Levi Brake gets a big hug from coach Craig Brake after defeating Berkeley Springs' Cole Morris to advance to Saturday's 138-pound weight class final Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier East head wrestling coach Brian Miluk is honored as the WVSSAC and NFHS Coach of the Year for outstanding service and unselfish devotion to interscholastic activities prior to Friday's night session at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. WVSSAC's Wayne Ryan looks on at right after publicly recognizing him.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier East head wrestling coach Brian Miluk points to friends and family in the stands after being honored as the WVSSAC and NFHS Coach of the Year for outstanding service and unselfish devotion to interscholastic activities prior to Friday's night session at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Ian Pomeroy takes on University's Corbin Turney in a 285-pound weight class matchup Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Pomeroy won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Midland Trail's Colten Yoder takes on Oak Hill's Dominique Johnson in a 182-pound weight class matchup Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Trail's Yoder won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty's Jeff Bowles takes on Braxton County's Sturgis May in a 220-pound weight class matchup Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Braxton County's May won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence's Judah Price takes on Oak Glen's Clayton Lamb in a 120-pound weight class matchup Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Indy's Price won the match.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Shady Spring's Josh Goode takes on Point Pleasant's Christopher Smith in a 126-pound weight class matchup Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Nicholas County's Levi Brake takes on Berkeley Springs' Cole Morris in a 138-pound weight class final Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington. Nicholas County's Brake won the match to advance to Saturday's championship finals.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty wrestler Billy Stoots tries to console brother Davy after losing his match in the 152-pound bracket to Liberty Harrison's Bryce Steams Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson wrestler Hezekyiah Creasy is consoled by assistant coach Logan Brown after losing his match to Morgantown's Preston Marman in the 160-pound weight class bracket Friday afternoon at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's Marshall Clere gets kudos from coach Jeremy Tincher after defeating Fairmont Senior's Marko Tarley to advance to the 113-pound finals Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Greenbrier West's John Parks begins to shed a few tears of joy as he's declared the winner after defeating Fairmont Senior's Nick Scott to advance to the 170-pound final Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson's Devan Gauldin gets a big hug from coach Matt Osborne after defeating Ripley's Austin Boggess to advance to Saturday's 195-pound weight class finals Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Nicholas County's Jacob Williams reacts after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto to advance to Saturday's 195-pound weight class final Friday night at the 73rd Annual State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington.
Then, three weeks into the season, senior Mylik Cox, one of the state's top 145-pounders, was lost for the season with a serious knee injury.
Right from the start, the Cavaliers were facing an uphill battle. And it never stopped.
File it under the "broken record" category, but Tincher had to address it each and every week. Injuries. Illness.
Illness and injuries.
But the Cavaliers pressed on until they reached their goal. And this title may be sweeter than the last.
"I told them at the beginning of the year what solidifies your program is when you go back-to-back," Tincher said after Saturday's consolation finals. "To me, that's the hardest thing in sports to do, to go back-to-back. To find the motivation to do it again. They're kids and it's very easy to think, 'Well, we'll just mail it in. We won last year. We don't have to work as hard. We don't have to do the things we need to do and it's just going to happen.' And that's not how it works.
"I don't care what level you're at — NFL football, college football, hockey, baseball, whatever — the hardest thing to do is go back-to-back. We've done it, and it's something for me that I've always, as a personal goal, wanted to do."
Turns out that rising from the losses of Patterson and Cox served as an illustration of what the entire season would be like. The more adversity they faced, the stronger they seemed to become.
The challenge for Tincher was remaining faithful and not letting his frustration become obvious.
"Jeff Lester (former PikeView and Shady Spring head coach), a very good friend of mine, one of his favorite scriptures is, 'Faith is the substance of things hoped for and evidence of things not seen.' So any time we got in those situations, I had to keep reminding myself, 'What would Jeff say here?'" Tincher said. "We just had to try to keep the faith, because Stevie (Tincher's brother and the assistant coach) and I had to put on a good face and take care of the business at hand each day and not let the kids see that we were hurting. We lost this kid, or that kid was out, or this kid was sick, and it just felt like we never could get our feet under us.
"That's very frustrating from a program standpoint, because you just wonder, are you ever going to get your feet under you. Then February just keeps getting closer and closer. But the Lord blessed us and it worked out in the end, and that's all we could ever hope for."
The Cavaliers clinched the title Friday night, then solidified it when seniors John Parks (170 pounds) and Isaac Brown (285) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the consolation rounds.
When it was over Saturday night, junior Noah Brown won his first state championship at 220 pounds and senior Marshall Clere finished runner-up at 113. The Cavaliers finished with 81 points to easily outdistance runner-up Ritchie County (53).
Brown was named the Class A Most Outstanding Wrestler, and Tincher was named Class A Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
It's the third state championship for the Tincher brothers. The Cavaliers won the overall Class AA/A state championship as a Class A team in 2013.
Jeremy took over the program in 1999 and Steve joined him in 2004.
"For starters you have to give praise and glory to the Lord," Tincher said. "He has really blessed me with my brother and such a great bunch of kids.
"There's a lot of people that make this happen. The parents. My brother. I couldn't do this without him. For him and I to win three state titles — coming from a couple of guys who, when we started out, didn't know what we were doing, and we kind of figured it out — it means a lot to get to do this with my brother, and the community support we have and the parents and the family."
Tincher concedes that a third straight title will be a challenge. Clere, Parks, Isaac Brown and Justin Wilhelm are all seniors, leaving a largely young team trying to keep it rolling.
In the same vein, that's where the adversity of 2020 could prove beneficial in 2021.
"With some of the injuries we've had, there's been some young guys in the lineup that got experience this year that they wouldn't have gotten otherwise," Tincher said. "We're going to be starting over a little bit next year. We get Buddha (Noah Brown) back.
"From there we've got some young guys that's got to work and they've got to decide that they want to do it at this level. Do they want to be wrestling on the last Saturday of February, or do they want to be sitting in the bleachers? They will be given the opportunity to do the things in the offseason to get better. If they choose to do that, then they will get better. If they don't, then it will be on them.
"I think we've got a solid core and our kids will work. It might be a year or two before we're back down here knocking on the door again, but it will eventually come back."