Adkins sees dedication from Region 3 all-star collection

With all the discussion of who isn’t participating in these early June all-star classics, Ken Adkins brings us this tidbit from the North-South All-Star Classic Softball Camp.
“After everybody has graduated, it’s that time of year and you have kids on vacation and kids wanting to do stuff,” Adkins said. “But to give you an idea (what the games means to some players), we had a kid drive all the way back from Myrtle Beach just to make practice today.”
That was Emma Pauley of Riverside.
He mentioned that his own player, Sarah Bragg, drove back from Cedar Point where her family was vacationing.
Clearly the games still mean something to many of the players.
“To me it’s an honor for them to be able to play in two final high school games and for some it will be the last game period,” Adkins said. “I think that’s the way they view it.”
The games will be played at Buffalo High School Thursday beginning with the Region 3 taking on Region 4 followed by Region 1 vs. Region 2. There will be an awards ceremony at about 1 p.m. after Game 2, then the loser’s and winners will play on two fields at the school.
Many of the Region 3 teams had multiple all-state-type players so Adkins was able to double the roster with teammates from several schools including local duos Brooke Davis and Aubrey Glover of Greenbrier East, Ava Mullins and Kayla Bird of Woodrow Wilson, Chezny Skaggs and Meghan Gill of Midland Trail and Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton of Wyoming East.
The Olivia and Paige tandem of Shady Spring slugger Olivia Barnett and teammate and Penn State-bound Paige Maynard were also selected to play but Maynard won’t be able to play due to a travel ball commitment.
Adkins is most familiar with the Wyoming East duo, the two are Region 3 rivals.
“Excited to have both of them,” Adkins said. “That’s an interesting dynamic when you are used to seeing them across the diamond from where you are and then you end up with them on the team.
“It really worked out in a nice way, we have Paige and Olivia, we have the two girls from Woodrow, we have two girls from Greenbrier East. We have three from South Charleston. We have two from Midland Trail. We have one from Riverside. One from GW. It’s really a good representation of girls from the valley plus up here on the plateau.”
He also has his own player, catcher Sarah Bragg, along with Shady Spring’s Barnett and Laycee Cook of Nicholas County.
Other members of the team from the valley are the three mentioned from South Charleston, Tori Wells, Lexi Scarberry and Emily Ross, Emma Pauley of Riverside and Ana Jimenez of George Washington.
If it’s a competition than it’s important to Adkins. A man known for putting down scouting reports or even notes to himself on scrap pieces of paper, this game will not be any different.
He knows his Region 4 opponent, which includes dynastic, five-time champion Herbert Hoover and powerful Nitro to name two squads in the state’s toughest region.
“I know them all the same, we play all those teams, so I have notes on all that,” Adkins said. “We play those players so I have sheets on them, what pitches work, so we will be prepared for all that.”
The element of surprise could help his team.
“Teams adjust quickly at this level but for the most part, those folks down there have not seen the kids up here,” Adkins said.
One nice thing about all-star games, Adkins said, is pitching depth.
“I always said this, I would love, on my high school team, to have two or three pitchers who could go in and give you quality innings because one time through the order and you can switch pitchers,” Adkins said. “Then there is no figuring (pitchers) out.
“We are fortunate in that area. We have several to choose from. We have Ana Jimenez from GW, we’ve got Liv from Wyoming East, Meghan Gill from Midland Trail. We have a pretty good representation.”
Adkins is excited for the opportunity to coach a solid collection of talented all stars.
“It’s an honor to be selected. I was tickled to death when they called and asked if I would do I,” Adkins said. “I told my principal that is a testament to our program and the work the kids have put in over the years. Whatever I get the kids are really responsible for all that.”
Adkins is being assisted by Kayla Parks from his staff and J.R. Brehm, an assistant at Wyoming East.