Adkins leads Wildcats to first win

Meadow Bridge finally got its first game out of the way on Oct. 2. Last Friday, the Wildcats took care of victory No. 1.
One reason for that victory is the play of quarterback Dustin Adkins. The junior completed 9 of 12 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns as Meadow Bridge hammered Webster County 68-22 on the road.
Known more for their running attack, the Wildcats began more of a passing approach last season. That has carried over to 2020, with Adkins a combined 20-of-39 for 256 yards in two games.
His performance at Webster County makes him one of five candidates for Register-Herald Player of the Week. The others are, in alphabetical order, Noah Brown of Greenbrier West, Omar Lewis of Oak Hill, Robert Ruffner of Midland Trail and Te-amo Shelton of Oak Hill.
Week 6 Standouts
Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins completed 9 of 12 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a victory at Webster County. … Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown carried 19 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a shutout win at Pocahontas County. … Oak Hill’s Omar Lewis ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Greenbrier East. … Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen was 26-of-44 for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Huntington. … Summers County’s Andre Merriam-Hanshaw ran 12 times for 123 yards in a loss to Williamstown. … Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack was 7-of-14 for 157 yards and a touchdown. … Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown. … Meadow Bridge’s Ayden Redden had two touchdown receptions. … Midland Trail’s Robert Ruffner ran for 120 yards and two TDs in a win at Wayne. … Oak Hill’s Te-amo Shelton ran for 200 yards and four touchdowns.