TULSA, OKLA. — West Virginia University sophomore Noah Adams will carry his undefeated streak into Minnesota.
Adams defeated Tanner Sloan of North Dakota State 5-1 to win the 197-pound title at the Big 12 wrestling championships Sunday. Adams joins Dylan Cottrell (165 pounds, 2017) as the only Mountaineers to win Big 12 titles.
Adams, a three-time state champion for Independence and the 2017 Dutton Award winner, is now 32-0 on the season. That ties the WVU record for season wins by a sophomore.
The next stop for Adams is the NCAA Championships, set for March 19-21 in Minneapolis. Seedings will be announced Wednesday at 6 p.m.