West Virginia’s Noah Adams has been named the 2019-20 Big 12 Wrestler of the Year, as voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches. He is the first recipient of the award in Mountaineer history.
“We are all so proud of Noah,” West Virginia head coach Tim Flynn said. “This award is well-deserved, and it didn’t happen overnight. He earned this by putting in countless hours of hard work over the course of the entire season.”
Adams finished the 2019-20 campaign 32-0, marking the third time a West Virginia wrestler finished a season undefeated. He became the second person in program history to win a Big 12 title, earning a 5-1 decision in the finals to claim the 197-pound title.
The 2017 Independence High School graduate earned the No. 2 seed at the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championship at 197 and was one of 14 wrestlers nationally to finish the season undefeated. He also earned three regular-season tournament titles throughout the year.
Adams is the first Mountaineer wrestler to receive the award. He was also named a finalist for the 2020 Win Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy.
Spartans’ Lee to coach in North-South game
The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association’s Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic has announced the head coaches for its 2020 event, according to game director Bob Mullett.
Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals. He has been head football coach of the Spartans since 2012. Lee has led Greenbrier East to three Class AAA playoff appearances.
Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. He has served as the Huskies head football coach since 2009. Hays’ teams have qualified for the Class AA playoffs twice.
The game will kick off at noon on Saturday, June 13, at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium. The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin handling play-by-play.
Mullett said he and game officials are hopeful the game can be played as the uncertainty of the future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains a fluid situation, but the health and safety of the players, coaches and fans will come first. Their plans are to move forward to host West Virginia’s premier high school football all-star game.