Active Southern West Virginia is driving into August with a full head of steam.
A non-profit organization, Active SWV “provides an ecosystem of health and wellness opportunities to southern West Virginia,” according to its Facebook page.
Those opportunities this month will include a 50/50 longest drive contest on Monday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tee Time Sports Restaurant in Oak Hill. Tee Time, located beside the Starlite Drive-In, has food, golf simulators, dart boards and corn hole boards. See Tee Time’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093306586489.
During the golf driving event, there will be cash prizes for the top three participants with the longest drive of three attempts, according to Active SWV. Participants can arrive early to practice that evening using the indoor golf simulator and be ready to tee up at 7 p.m. for the contest.
No pre-registration is needed, and the contest is $25 to enter.
The driving event is a fundraiser for the free Community Captain-led programs offered by Active SWV.
Winnings will be split 50/50. Active SWV will receive 50 percent to support community programs, while the remaining 50 percent will be divided into 25 percent for the longest drive, 15 percent for the second longest, and 10 percent for the third longest. Individuals may bring their own driver or use house clubs (left- and right-hand clubs are available).
The long drive competition will also serve as a precursor to the August 23 “Swing Fore! Southern WV Golf Tournament” at Bridge Haven. To register for that tournament, visit www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/GolfFundraiser2
For more on Active Southern West Virginia’s plethora of August activities, visit activeswv.org/newsletters/ or www.facebook.com/ActiveSWV.
