Less than a year removed from ACL surgery, against the same Tug Valley team in which he had the injury nearly a year to the day, Shady Spring quarterback Brady Green returned.
It wasn’t just his season debut, save a few small plays in the season opener in 2021, it was his high school debut.
He threw for 119 yards and a touchdown in that opener.
By the end of the year, folks started to see bits and pieces of the promise Green had shown earlier. The real Brady Green. Green was just ecstatic to get back on the field.
Though 7 on 7 competitions aren’t the be-all, end-all judge, they do showcase accuracy on passing routes. And Green was literally spot on during a 7 on 7 with Greenbrier West on Thursday, throwing eight touchdown passes in the controlled environment with just one incompletion. And a lot of the patterns were vertical, field-stretching patterns. He lofted pass after pass to guys like Jalon Bailey and Gavin Davis, as well as some young players in the mix with ease and accuracy.
“I thought we did really well today,” Green said. “I think we won if we were keeping score (69-48) as far as 7 on 7 but I’m happy with the way we played. That was probably the best I’ve felt my whole high school football career so far.”
Playing last year was an accomplishment, finding success was icing on the cake.
“Personally, after nine months – I was nine months removed from surgery – I played football,” Green said. “I threw for 1,000 yards. So personally, I think I did OK. But as a team, obviously we had a down year and I think this year we can bounce back and go from there.”
Green ended the season throwing for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns during the Tigers 3-7 season.
Now he is geared up for a big senior season.
Now he is back, and the Tigers have a veteran behind center. Yet Green is still a young quarterback, a senior with 10 games under his belt.
He did not play his freshman year at Independence, concentrating on basketball.
Over the summer he returned to Shady Spring and found himself in a quarterback duel with incumbent Cam Manns in preseason camp.
How many reps he would have gotten that fall will never be known. He was injured making a stop on defense in the first quarter of the opener against Tug Valley. Surgery was required and the football/basketball player also lost his sophomore basketball season.
The small scar from his surgery remains, a stark reminder of what can happen to a season in the blink of an eye. But it was more a mental scar he needed to overcome after losing his first two years of high school football.
“I think it’s always going to be in the back of my mind until I get extremely comfortable,” Green said. I’m a lot more confident now than I was last football season as far as running the football. The injury was a setback. I had to work hard. Now I don’t have any excuse. I’m over a year out from surgery, I just have to work hard, come out my senior year and play good.”
Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto understood.
“Last year he was a little worried about that knee and it was giving him a little bit of trouble,” Culicerto said. “You could tell the way he was playing. And it’s acceptable. You can understand that. Toward the end of last year, he was starting to say ‘Coach, let me run, my knee is no problem, let’s go.’ We are hoping he starts that way this season.”
He made strides each week. Against Nicholas Week 2 he competed just 7 of 22 passes but they went for a career-high 292 yards and two touchdowns and against Ripley he was 13 of 15 for 217 and three touchdowns. The completion rate went up, a goal he set, going 39 of 60 for 622 yards in the second half of the season.
Green has also worked hard to cut weight and work on his speed. He entered his junior year at 242 and entered June camp at a more svelte 224.
“I ate a lot of chicken, started doing some dieting,” Green said. “I’m working out with Matt Morris (a former high school and college standout) some. He is teaching me a lot. Speed, a lot about diet, he gives me advice on contacting college coaches and how to make myself better to get to that level. I also work out on my own, running and lifting. I get on the treadmill sometimes in the evening just to burn some extra calories.”
“I think the sky is the limit for him,” Culicerto said. “He has done everything we asked him to do this off season. He got in (the weight room) and got himself stronger, he’s trimmed down a little bit and he is moving better.”
He has long aspired to be a college quarterback.
He said he has gotten interest, but nothing concrete. At least not yet
“I have to keep reaching out to coaches, keep going to camps and hopefully have a big senior season and we will go from there,” Green said.
His goals have gone up, with a full season in the rear-view mirror.
“Playoff, winning record, that is obviously everyone’s goal,” Green said. “I’d like to get to 2,000 this year and I think we have guys who can make that happen. To get to 2,000 yards would be awesome for me.”
A possession receiver in Jalen Bailey, who had 10 catches in a game against Man last fall, and a guy he grew up with throwing balls around area playgrounds and field in Gavin Davis are a couple of weapons he mentioned as key targets.
“Jalon Bailey and Gavin Davis are going to be two keys and we have an upcoming junior Nathan Easley who had really impressed everyone in June ball, and I think he is going to really help us this year.”
His advice to players having to go through what he has is simple.
“I mean, I know it sucks and I’ve been there but just keep working, it will get better eventually. Keep working and keep grinding. “I still don’t feel like I’m 100 percent, but I’m 90 to 95 percent and I have room to get better overall.”
Thursday’s performance showed he is on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.