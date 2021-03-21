Man, what a weekend of wrestling.
Thursday morning I nestled in and began watching the NCAA wrestling tournament on ESPN Plus. Of course, I chose the multi-view screen so I could watch eight matches at one time. With only two bathroom breaks, I commenced to watching wrestling from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. My eyes were bouncing around like somebody who just drank a case of Red Bull.
The good wife provided me with meals so I didn’t have to leave the recliner and could remain focused on the task at hand. I kept a phone close to swap opinions with a couple of wrestling buddies who were watching the same screen. We had a special interest in WVU and Virginia Tech wrestlers. WVU owned a 4-4 record after day one.
On Friday morning, I hustled over and got my second Covid shot and returned home just in time to see NCAA round three (incidentally, the Covid volunteers were so efficient, I didn’t miss one bout of wrestling. Thanks!). In round three, WVU was 2-2, eliminating Ryan Sullivan (133 pounds) and Noah Adams (197). Both lost very close matches and I hate that they had to lose.
At 1 p.m. Friday, I switched over to FloWrestling to watch the Class AA-A version of the West Virginia High School Duals held in Fairlea.
Unsurprisingly, Point Pleasant won its second team title. The matches were fun to watch and the possibilities of this competition are unmatched.
Friday night, I was getting instant individual results from Woodrow Wilson’s Invitational Tournament while taking in the semis and bloodround of the NCAAs on the big screen. The Mountaineers’ Killian Cardinale (125) won in the blood round and became Coach Tim Flynn’s second NCAA All-American while at WVU. Noah Adams was named All-American last year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association after the NCAA tournament was canceled by the pandemic.
Anyway, at Friday’s conclusion I had watched 20 hours of wrestling in two days.
As I write, my plans for today (Saturday) are to streamline the consolation matches of the college championships, watch the Class AAA State Duals Championship on FloWrestling, get results through Instagram of the West Virginia Girls State Tournament and keep informed by phone about Woodrow Wilson’s second day of competition. Truthfully, I didn’t sleep well last night. Could be Covid vaccine side effects, or just the anticipation of a great competition. Whatever.
Anybody who knows me knows I am not a big technology guy, but if that’s the only way I’ll get to see a wrestling match then I will adapt. In the meantime, I think the family is planning some type of intervention for me. So be it. Life is good!
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Mervel Plumley, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.