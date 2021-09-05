A week in the life of the itinerant gun writer, Part 1

Larry Case/For The Register-HeraldIguanas are extremely destructive and digs massive tunnels in the earth, sometimes 80 feet long. This causes much destruction in canal walls and under bridges and buildings. Female iguanas lay large clutches of egg and they reproduce rapidly. All of this has resulted in a perfect storm for nuisance animal problems. Iguanas are voracious eaters, and although they eat mainly vegetation, this will include many vegetable garden plants and flowers and ornamentals.