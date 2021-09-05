A week in the life of the itinerant gun writer, Part 1

It’s Sunday morning and I’m sitting in the Charleston Airport and have a little more than the usual travel jitters. Besides being subjected to the usual airline fun and games, now everything is ramped up once again for the wonderful Covid demon. Will this ever end?
Sometimes I like to watch the reactions of the people that have never flown out of Charley Town, West Virginia (the runways are, shall we say, not lengthy) and here I am again flying out for another adventure.
The first leg of this trip will be to the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area. The air rifle company Gamo has initiated a little expedition here and it is centered around invasive species in this area, namely the green iguana. Iguanas, Larry? Really? You are going to be hunting iguanas? Well, yes, but hear me out.
In case you don’t know, southern Florida has become a mecca for invasive species of animals. An invasive species is usually thought to be one that is outside its home range, is usually introduced by humans and almost always causes harm to the environment, economics and health of humans. Southern Florida is basically in the tropics and many species can survive here with the warm temperatures. There are miles of water here, canals and lakes, the invasive species thrive in this environment and use the canals as water highways to travel, especially the fish and reptiles.
Reptiles are really at home here and thrive with all the water and lush vegetation. Two reptiles that have gotten a lot of attention in the past few years are the Burmese python and the green iguana. Both animals have been released into the wild by the pet trade. The iguana has been here for many years, probably since the 1960s. But no one has ever seen them in the numbers they have now.
The iguana is extremely destructive and digs massive tunnels in the earth, sometimes 80 feet long. (You do remember in the movie where Godzilla came from, right?) This causes much destruction in canal walls and under bridges and buildings. Female iguanas lay large clutches of egg and they reproduce rapidly. All of this has resulted in a perfect storm for nuisance animal problems. The iguana is a voracious eater, and although they eat mainly vegetation, this will include many vegetable garden plants and flowers and ornamentals. Iguanas also eat bird eggs and have become a major predator of different birds here in Florida.
The need for more animal control has spawned several business in this area, including one by our friend Harold Rondan, owner of Iguana Lifestyles, a nuisance animal removal company. Harold was furloughed from the hotel hospitality industry in the Covid-19 scramble of 2020. He quickly saw the chance to start a business with all the problems south Florida has with invasive animals, especially the iguana. He now has contracts with several housing and apartment complexes, all of which are desperate to bring down the numbers of the green iguanas that plague their property.
From what I saw of Harold during our time with him, he is busy and hustles all day going from one call to another. The bulk of his work may be removing iguanas, but he also deals with invasive birds, nuisance raccoons and several varieties of lizards and snakes, including the eastern diamondback rattlesnake which he got a call on while we were there (they get big, by the way).
Harold did something else with his company because he is a smart businessman. More people are hearing about the opportunity to hunt iguanas with air guns in this area and Harold added this facet to his business. Acting as your guide he will take you to where the iguanas are thick, but collecting these scaly varmints is not always easy. The iguanas are wary, believe it or not, and you may not get closer than 25 yards or so. These lizards are extremely tough and your only target that will anchor him is a quarter-sized spot on the size of his head. The shooting can be very tricky.
Our little band consists of Lawrence Taylor, media relations manager at Gamo and Daisy Outdoors; Tony Stratis, quality control manager at Gamo and Daisy; Rick Eutsler from the website Air Gun Web; Harold Rondan and me. Rick is filming a video which should be available for viewing soon.
We are here testing the Gamo air guns as to how they stack up with the iguanas, and no one is disappointed. These .22 caliber pellet rifles, the Gamo Swarm Magnum G2 (Generation two) and the Bone Collector 10X G2. The Swarm Bone Collector 10X G2 was specially designed in collaboration with Michael Waddell and Travis “T-Bone” Turner of the “Bone Collector” TV series. I have used the Swarm Magnum model quite a bit, including during the annual Squirrel Master Classic that Gamo hosts in Alabama. I knew the gun and figured I would use it on this adventure.
Early the first day, however, during the sight-in period, I was taken by the looks and accuracy of the Bone Collector model and used it the whole trip, sending many iguanas to iguana heaven (or wherever iguanas go). T-Bone, old buddy, you did good on this rifle.
The bottom line here is that most of us will be using these air rifles for small game like rabbits and squirrels, and for the odd garden and barn pests such as rats and feral pigeons. What most of us want to know is does this air rifle, which is not a firearm, have the power to humanely take these animals. Believe me folks, if these pellet rifles can stack up iguanas as we did in Florida, they will have no trouble with small game (www.gamousa.com).
We spent two days in the Florida heat and reduce the iguana population considerably, but in truth I’m not sure anyone will notice. There are a LOT of iguanas there, folks. If you want to see for yourself, give Harold a call at Iguana Lifestyles.
On Wednesday morning I climb into another plane to visit the rifle company Weatherby in Sheridan, Wyo. I’m thinking it should be a bit cooler there. Tune in next time to hear about that on Part 2 of this little adventure.