A new Remington 870 hand down

I like guns.
Sometimes these days that is not the most popular thing to say. But like many aspects of life I feel it is best just be honest from the start. Some people don’t like guns and that is OK. I think it is very interesting one of the things that is happening during this entire crisis with the COVID-19 situation is that gun sales have skyrocketed. Many folks out there who may have never considered buying a firearm are going to the gun store.
I say all this to bring up the point that as sportsmen, hunters and fishermen, and those who engage in the shooting sports, a firearm is a beloved tool which allows us to do what we love. We like to shoot and we like to hunt. Now when I say a gun is a tool, it is, but to me it is not exactly like a shovel or a hammer. A reliable firearm that has been used for many years and possibly handed down to sons and daughters and grandchildren is often carried for more than its primary purpose.
As hunters, sometimes we take a certain gun to the field to remember those who came before us.
A young man holds a trail worn .30/30 rifle in a deer stand and remembers the day his granddad gave it to him. A veteran duck hunter muses over the battered pump shotgun handed down from his father and wonders if it is time to bestow it to his son. These scenarios play out all over the hunting and shooting world. The gun becomes much more than the tool. It becomes a way for the hunter and shooter to keep those who are dear to them close by. When we take that cherished shotgun or rifle to the field, we are taking Dad or Granddad or maybe a favorite uncle with us.
The hunting world has dozens of what we would think of as classic firearms. These are shotguns and rifles which have stood the test of time and will always be with us as long as hunters go afield in the pursuit of game. Some of these firearms are still in production, some are not, and many of them have their own following which can be fiercely loyal. In the shotgun realm maybe the most revered model ever produced has been the Remington model 870.
Remington introduced this gun in 1950 and it was an instant success. The 870 rose from the ashes of the Remington model 31, which was a wonderful firearm and is still considered a classic. What killed the 31 was we entered into an age when guns and other goods needed to be produced faster and at less cost. Remington had to produce a reliable, rugged shotgun at less cost but was still aesthetically pleasing to the American sportsman, and this is exactly what they did.
The original Remington 870, the Wingmaster model, was and is a thing of beauty with high gloss wood and deeply blued metal. Remington later introduced the Express model with matte finish and less fancy wood. The hunting public ate all of this up and in 2009 Remington sold its 10 millionth 870; now we are over 11 million and still going strong. The 870 is here to stay. It does not seem that long ago when I had one shotgun, a Remington 870, and carried in on many, many turkey hunts. There are thousands — no, millions — of hunters in America that have stored up hunting memories which involve an 870 shotgun.
Now Remington has introduced a new 870 and in the shotgun hunting world this is, as they say, a big deal. The new Remington 870 .410 TSS Turkey is the new kid on the block in the 870 family. New developments in recent years in shotgun ammunition have brought the .410 shotgun round out of mothballs for many hunters. The use of tungsten shot, known as Tungsten Super Shot, has changed the landscape in the turkey shotgun shell world. Because of the density and terminal performance of TSS shot, shells can be loaded with smaller shot, which give the hunter a much greater number of shot per shell and some incredible patterns. Because of all of this some hunters are turning to the smaller gauges, including the .410. Remington has introduced the new 870 .410 Turkey shotgun to take care of this demand. One of the results of all this is the use of smaller gauges, like the .410, which has allowed young hunters to engage in turkey hunting sooner without the worry of using bigger guns with more recoil.
So what we have now is a new 870. The shotgun is decked out in Realtree Timberland camo, has a really cool new sight system installed by TruGlo sight company, a ghost ring-type rear sight and high visibility front sight. Remington put screw-in choke capability on this gun and furnished it with a full choke made to shoot TSS loads.
Will the new 870 join its ancestors as a cherished firearm to be passed down to friends and family? Time will tell, but I vote yes. The young hunter who bags his or her first gobbler with the new 870 will never let that shotgun go, and will want to hand it down to their children. It’s just part of what makes our hunting tradition so great.