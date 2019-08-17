MEADOW BRIDGE — Over the years, Meadow Bridge has been a run-oriented football team led by a powerhouse runner in the backfield. The Wildcats team that will hit the field to open the 2019 season will stand in stark contrast to the teams of the past.
"We are going to throw the ball a little more than we normally do. First and foremost, we won't be in the I-formation all game," Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard said. "Some of that is due to our lack of size. We don't have that big 180- or 190-pound, physical tailback. We felt we need to change gears and use some of the other skill players that we have also."
Before anyone thinks the world is coming to an end, Meadow Bridge is far from abandoning the running game. The tailback position will still be a big portion of the offense, just not all of it.
"We are going to spread it around a little more, but Nick White is going to be our feature back," Reichard explained. "We hope he will step into that role similar to what (Caleb) Richmond was, but we won't be as run-reliable on him as we have been in the past."
White played behind Richmond last year and is looking forward to the challenge this season.
"I am ready for it and I think we have the potential for a good season," White said. "I have stayed in the weight room over the summer, building muscle to be more durable."
Like many area teams, Meadow Bridge took a heavy hit from graduation. Richmond alone rushed for 1,646 yards on the season and scored 20 touchdowns, earning Class A second-team all-state honors.
No doubt he will be missed on offense, but he may be missed even more on defense, where he averaged almost 12 tackles per game.
"When you have that many quality seniors, it is tough to replace them," Reichard admitted. "The Richmond kid did everything for us. What he didn't do, Lukas Stephens did. Lukas was just that energy guy that kept everything where it was supposed to be. We also graduated some quality linemen that did a lot for us. We did have a 1,600-yard back, so they had to do something right."
With those type of losses, some may think the prospects of a good season would be low. Reichard is not one of those people, but with just two seniors and six juniors on the roster, the young players will have to step up when the lights go on each Friday.
"While it is tough to replace those guys, we feel like we have the right people in the right places right now," Reichard said. "We think the line is going to be solid, but the overall success of this team will depend on the maturity that our sophomores show. We are truly playing a lot of sophomores."
The other senior besides White will be Darrelle Burdette, who will anchor the trenches at what appears to be the guard or tackle position.
"Right now we are toying with him at guard or tackle. We are not set" Reichard said. "He had been a center for us and we moved out of there to play him at pulling guard. We have just been trying some different things."
The line will be a huge key for the Wildcats, not only for the running game but also protecting their young quarterback, first-year starter Dustin Adkins.
"Dustin is coming together pretty good. He is very energetic and wants to play the position," Reichard said. "He has good speed and is also a threat to run. When we switched what we planned to do (on offense), we felt like we needed that dual-threat type of guy back there."
In Class A, depth can be a major concern. That may not be as big an issue for the Wildcats.
"The good thing for us, we have two or three skill reserves and we have a couple of lineman reserves that we feel can step in and play," Reichard said. "That is not something you often get in Class A football and it is kind of a luxury for us. In turn, that may allow us to play some people only on one side of the ball or at least give them a break."
Meadow Bridge opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Van, smarting from a heartbreaking 23-22 loss to the Bulldogs last year. Reichard would like to see his team get off on the right foot for what he feels could be a good season.
"Right now I feel like we are going to be fairly decent. The juniors have stepped up and have become a nucleus around those two seniors," Reichard said. "The team has jelled together well and we don't have any division on the team. The fact that they have come out together and are playing as one will carry us."
