The 74th annual West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament begins Monday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The Class AAA schools will wrestle Monday and Tuesday and the AA-A schools wrestle on Wednesday and Thursday. Limited tickets have been sold primarily to family members of the participating wrestlers. However, the NFHS Network is supposed to streamline the tournament for fans unable to get tickets. Keep checking on wvmat.com.
Independence High School’s Dillion Perdue and Caelyb Nichols, both freshmen, have an opportunity to accomplish a feat that has never been done in West Virginia — that is, wrestle your first-ever high school match in the regional tournament, win your weight class and then win the state championship. There have been a handful of wrestlers in the past who didn’t begin their season until the regionals and ended up winning a state title. However, they were upperclassmen, not freshmen.
One local guy I can recall is Jim Mizia, former wrestler at Shady Spring. In 1988, Mizia entered the regional tournament with a 0-0 record competing in the 189-pound class. He finished the year with a 7-0 record and a state title.
Perdue (2-0) qualified for the states in the 106-pound class and Nichols (3-0) qualified in the 132-pound class.
Two Woodrow Wilson wrestlers, Ethan Osborne (138) and Hezekyiah Creasy (152) finally got a little respect in the latest state coaches rankings. Both had been ignored in earlier polls. However, now the big finish at the states is the ultimate goal.
My prediction for the team championship in the AAA and AA classes is the same as most wrestling enthusiasts. Unless something Covid-related happens (and I pray it doesn’t) Parkersburg South should win the AAA class and Point Pleasant will totally dominate the AA group. Both teams have been ranked first since the onset of the season and their stiffest challenge has been each other.
The Class A championship is another matter. Greenbrier West has been ranked first all season, but with fewer matches and no tournament competition during the regular season, choosing a favorite is extremely difficult. West, St. Marys, Wirt County, Moorefield and Doddridge County all have legitimate shots at the title. West qualified the most wrestlers but got some tough draws in the state brackets. One thing for sure, the Class A state championship will be decided in the consolation brackets.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to all the state qualifiers. Remember, “Anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.”