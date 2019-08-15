A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will be free of charge

White Sulphur Springs — Thanks to an incredible donation from Bluestone Resources Inc., fans will have an opportunity to see the best golfers in the world and honor America’s true heroes — the men and women of the United States military and our country’s first responders — free of charge at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Sept. 9-15, the first event of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season.
Beginning Friday at 11 a.m., fans can visit AMilitaryTribute.com/Tickets and register for their complimentary tickets. Upon registration, fans will have an opportunity to provide the name of a living military member or first responder whom they consider to be an “Everyday Hero.” Those names will all be collected and placed on The Greenbrier Wall of Honor, which will be on display on the course throughout A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Each of those names will also be entered into a pool for drawings of prizes in excess of $500,000 in total value, courtesy of Bluestone Resources and other sponsors. More than 150 prizes will be given away during the tournament rounds, Thursday through Sunday, with no prize valued at less than $1,000.
Among those prizes will be a $25,000 cash prize selected for each hole-in-one on No. 18, a $2,500 cash prize for each eagle on No. 17 and a $1,000 cash prize for each birdie on No. 18. Each time one of those ticket holders is selected, he or she will have until the gates close that day to claim the prize on behalf of the Everyday Hero designee in person. If the prize is not claimed within that period, another name will be selected.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, one Everyday Hero’s name will be drawn as the last group approaches the 18th green to win a $50,000 cash prize.
“We are surrounded by these heroes each day, and any chance we have to show our appreciation for what they do for all of us is an opportunity we can’t miss,” said Bluestone Resources CEO Jay Justice. His company donated the money to cover the cost of 30,000 complimentary tickets to the annual PGA Tour event on The Greenbrier’s Old White TPC Course. Bluestone also contributed additional dollars to cover the cost of many of the prize giveaways. “Bluestone is thrilled to honor these Everyday Heroes and put our full support behind this incredible initiative.”
Bluestone and A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier are challenging others to give as well. Individuals can show their appreciation for these Everyday Heroes by making a donation at the time of their ticket reservation — an option that is available on the ticketing site. Those funds — the total collected — will be used for a second drawing for a cash prize on Sunday, Sept. 15.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of this generous donation, and we’re thrilled that Bluestone Resources is joining A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in its mission to serve those who serve us,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “We expect fans to turn out in record numbers to see these amazing golfers and show their support for the Everyday Heroes we will be honoring throughout the week.”
In addition to this exciting ticket initiative, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier has events planned all week long to honor military and first responders.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Salute to Service Dinner will provide sponsors and participants in the Official Wednesday Pro-Am an opportunity to dine with military members and first responders and show their appreciation for the sacrifices they make each day.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place beginning at 8:46 a.m. on The Old White TPC during the Official Wednesday Pro-Am, which will feature military members and celebrities teaming with the golf professionals. The ceremony will include a moment of silence and a special musical tribute to the victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the first responders who responded to the call.
Later that evening at 3:30 p.m., the Ford Oval of Honor will be presented to Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum Jr. (Retired) and Sgt. Brent Casey during a special ceremony in the Crystal Room at The Greenbrier.
The evening will conclude at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Freedom through downtown White Sulphur Springs and The Greenbrier property, including a loop around the iconic front circle at The Greenbrier.
In keeping with the military and first responder theme, fans will have an opportunity to take part in interactive displays from the military and first responders throughout the week, including a display of pictures and artifacts from Sept. 11, 2001, provided by the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
On the final day of the tournament, Sunday, Sept. 15, a swearing-in ceremony for new military members will take place on the 18th green prior to the first group of golfers’ arrival to the final hole — estimated shortly after 11 a.m.
A unique trophy ceremony will include the delivery of the trophy from the U.S. Army in a manner that celebrates the spirit of the entire week.
Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, the first Secretary of United States Homeland Security following the September 11 attacks in 2001, will serve as the Honorary Chairman for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He will speak at the Salute to Service Dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 10, participate in the Official Pro-Am on Wednesday, Sept. 11, be a part of the opening ceremony prior to the first round of tournament play on Thursday, Sept. 12, and take part in the trophy ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 15.
“As I have said from the start, the mission of our tournament, on top of hosting the best golfers in the world at the best golf destination in the world, is to fully embrace our motto of ‘Serving those who serve us,’” said executive tournament director Robert Harris. “Our programming throughout the week reflects that mission, and we’re excited about all that we have planned. It’s going to be a week to remember.”
To register for your complimentary tickets, register your Everyday Hero for The Greenbrier Wall of Honor and the prize drawings or to learn more about all of the events throughout the week, visit AMilitaryTribute.com.