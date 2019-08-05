A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on board for ninth time

White Sulphur Springs — Since the inception of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier — formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic — on the PGA Tour in 2010, the event had always been held in July.
After the Tour schedule was reworked for the 2019 season, the event found itself in a new slot — mid-September. The event will run the week of Sept. 9-15.
At Monday's annual media day, a panel including Greenbrier director of public relations Cam Huffman, Greenbrier CEO Jill Justice and executive tournament director Robert Harris discussed the changes to the event as well as the activities planned for the week.
Starting with the participants, all previous winners are expected to return as well as two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner.
"We have a great tradition here where our champions automatically become a part of the Greenbrier family," Huffman said. "We're expecting all of them to come back this year. There's some great former champions, guys like Xander Schauffele and Stuart Appleby, our first champion who won it with a (final-round) 59. We expect to have all those guys back and we're looking forward to bringing them back on."
Also announced was an extension for the event. A deal was originally struck in 2012 for the event to run through 2021. On Monday, Huffman confirmed that an additional extension was agreed upon just before the 2017 event, extending it through 2026.
"Right now we're through 2026, I believe," Justice said. "We have not had those formal discussions, but we have a great relationship with the Tour, and I would anticipate this to be a long relationship into the future, but right now we're into 2026."
"I think 2026 is a huge commitment from us and the PGA Tour," Huffman said. "We'll look forward to that when the time comes, but for right now that's a long commitment and we're focused on making it as strong as it could possibly be."
The question came after West Virginia Governor and Greenbrier owner Jim Justice voiced his displeasure with the insurance companies and PGA Tour for their lack of help after the course was flooded in 2016, forcing the tournament to be canceled. Rumors of the partnership coming to an end arose as a result.
"What did the PGA Tour do? What did they do? You’ll find hollow answers.” Justice said before last year's tournament.
The question also persists of how the event will be impacted with high school football on Friday, Marshall and West Virginia both playing at home on Saturday and NFL football taking place on Sunday. Huffman and Harris also addressed that question, hoping to combine both.
"Friday, there's still opportunity for a 7:30 (p.m.) game, for folks to get out here and see golf before they go check out their favorite high school football team," Huffman said. "I'm hopeful that won't impact us too much and hopefully we'll get a big crowd out here Friday. Saturday and Sunday, obviously we're competing with college football and the NFL, but we're going to try and have those games on TVs throughout the course, so you can do both in one instead of sitting at home and watching it on your couch. We're not going to get the people that are going to the stadium, but we'll try to get the people that are staying at home. Come out here and do it instead.
"We're expecting a big crowd. As the field fills up, I think we're going to see more and more tremendous players that are going to get people excited."
"Our Patriots Park, which is our main concession area behind the 18th tee and the 17th green, Ford, the motor company, has two jumbo screens they'll have there," Harris said. "They're large and we'll have games for everyone to see."
Several gestures falling in line with the patriotic theme of this year's event were unveiled. With the tournament week taking place during the anniversary of Sept. 11, play will be halted to recognize the tragedy that took place in 2001.
"That's the day of our official Pro-Am," Huffman said. "We're going to have several events during the Pro-Am to honor that. We're going to stop play at 8:46 (a.m.) because that's the time that it's recognized. We're going to have a moment of silence and some trumpeters ... and we're going to have a rendition all around the course of God Bless America. We've got a couple things with our military partners that are going to go along with that as well."
The Greenbrier also announced that former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, who served as the first United States Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, will serve as the honorary chairman for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Ridge, who was a staff sergeant in the United States Army, earning several combat decorations for his service in the Vietnam War, will support A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier’s mission of “Serving those who serve us,” and will be involved in various events throughout tournament week.
This year's event will coincide with the annual Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic, which will take place Sept. 13 and 14. Serena Williams, who was set to join a field with Caroline Wozniacki, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, was forced to withdraw because of a scheduling conflict and has been replaced by five-time major champion Maria Sharapova.
"We're extremely excited about that," Huffman said about the addition of Sharapova. "You lose one world No. 1 and you gain another one. The special part about Sharapova is she's never been here before. We're always excited to bring in new people and showcase The Greenbrier to somebody who's not seen it before and give our fans something they've not seen before."
Tickets and tournament information can be found at www.greenbrierclassic.com.
