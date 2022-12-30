This time of year always reminds me of hunting dogs. Since I was a child, I have had a soft spot for working dogs, specifically hunting dogs. Perhaps this stems from the first time hunting in my life was with a group of family and friends following a couple of dogs who were bred to perform a very specific job – locate and announce by barking the location of a squirrel in a tree. I was in awe and in love at the very same time.
Or perhaps it was my father who spoke often of his bird dog named Daisy. Daisy was an upland hunting dog, and my dad was so proud of her and her hunting skills that he had a pheasant mounted on our living room wall. It was the only animal mount in our home, and he took great pride in that bird and the dog that made it possible.
Later in life, I was introduced to others in our river community who kept specialized working dogs for a specific hunting purpose. I recall vividly on a cold winter’s day seeing my neighbors load up a pack of beagles and their shotguns for a day afield in search of rabbits.
Several years later, I was invited on one of their outings and could finally see firsthand what my grandfather's stories about rabbit hunting with dogs were all about. The words in his stories came to life in living color as the dogs barked and bayed with their noses filled with the scent of a rabbit. That sound can only be described as music. I fell in love again.
Then I was introduced to grouse hunting by my hunting mentor in my teenage years who kept a dog whose task was to locate and flush ruffed grouse. My mentor was primarily a deer hunter, a master bow hunter, but his passion for wintertime hunting for grouse equaled that with his dog.
Later in my life, I would be introduced to Greg, who quickly became one of my cherished friends who also happened to be an avid grouse hunter with his two bird dogs — Belle and Bird. I spent many days in southern West Virginia on reclaimed strips and high walls flushing grouse and watching his dogs work. Again, I fell in love.
Throughout my hunting career here at home, I have run into other hunters and their dogs. I will never forget the first bear hunt I was on with dogs and the sounds of the dogs when they treed a bear. I could not comprehend the first time I saw I very large bear in the top of a tree. To be honest, it was as bizarre as the group of hunters who loved the sport and their dogs. I fell in love with the culture, history and traditions of their sport.
Lastly, I was introduced to fall turkey hunting by a dear friend who was a turkey hunter but not just any turkey hunter, a master of fall hunting with dogs. I could write a book on the adventures we have had together – especially introducing others to the rich traditions and heritage of hunting turkeys with dogs in Appalachia.
For those interested in hunting with dogs, this time of year is primetime for squirrels, rabbits, grouse and raccoons. Please check the WVDNR Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for season dates, limits and licensing requirements for the new year.
If you happen to see your neighbor loading up their dogs and gear this winter, see if you can tag along with them. I’m betting they would love to have you join them and, who knows, you might just have a ball. Words of warning — you just might fall in love with the working dogs like I did.
