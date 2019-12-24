A king dethroned

The lore of southern West Virginia basketball is filled with great teams, amazing performances, historic wins and monumental upsets.
In the midst of several of those historic games sits the Raleigh County Armory, now known as the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The famed dome has seen the best that Beckley basketball has had to offer, monumental Wyoming County clashes and one of the most historic games in West Virginia high school basketball history which happened on March 19, 1982.
It was the night that the reigning kings of Class AA boys basketball finally went down to defeat.
Inspired play from a talented group of sophomores and a random bag of popcorn thrown from the Northfork cheering section were all factors that historic night when Greenbrier West knocked off the eight-time defending Class AA state champions.
Battling inside the Armory for the Class AA Region 3 title and a trip to the state tournament, Greenbrier West stunned the mighty Blue Demons 58-46 in front of an overflow crowd.
Billy Joe Ratliff was West’s lone starting sophomore that night and entered the game as the team’s leading scorer. The 6-foot-6 terror in the post averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers that season.
“That was a pretty good night,” Ratliff recalled. “Once we finally got to the locker room, after the pictures and cutting down the nets, you would have thought we won the state tournament. There were some tears, especially the older guys. It meant a lot to them. Before (in the regionals it) was where West would go and then (the season would) get stopped.”
Prior to the 1982 regional clash, Northfork had stood head-and-shoulders above the Class AA competition. The Blue Demons had won 111 straight games against Class AA foes and had been state champions for eight straight seasons — 1974 to 1981.
Northfork also owned three key wins over the Cavaliers during that stretch. The Blue Demons beat West in the 1975 state tournament semifinals (94-69), as well as in two regional tilts, 86-49 in 1980 and 80-52 in 1981.
Although the Blue Demon mystique was still very much a factor at the time, Northfork entered the 1981-82 season a vastly different team.
Since its inception in 1966, Northfork had known one basketball leader, legendary head coach Jennings Boyd. After the 1980-81 season, Boyd called it a career and stepped away from the game.
Longtime assistant Henry Winkfield succeeded Boyd as the head coach, but he inherited a young team that lacked experience.
The Blue Demons lost nine lettermen from the 1980-81 team and no returning player had scored more than five points per game. The team sorely lacked experience inside.
With that in mind, many experts thought Winkfield’s first season would be the year someone would knock off Northfork, ending the win streak and the record-setting string of championships.
Big Creek had been one of Northfork’s sectional victims over the years, but senior four-sport standout and future Marshall star Danny Abercrombie was confident at the start of the season that the Owls would exact some revenge and be the team to end the streak.
Early in the season, the forecasts of the Blue Demons’ demise appeared to be true when they struggled out of the gate. However, as the year went along, Northfork came together as a team and began to look like the Blue Demons of old.
Once sectional play rolled around, Northfork was ranked No. 3 in AA and Winkfield had found a big man in 6-2 sophomore Anthony Martin, who, along with Paul Jones, had become a force inside.
Martin poured in 30 points, making 18 free throws in a row, to lead Northfork past Big Creek in the sectional championship. Abercrombie scored 27 points, but his team could not overcome an early deficit.
“I think Northfork will go all the way. Nobody can stop them,” a distraught Abercrombie told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph after the loss.
In the 1981-82 season, high school basketball in West Virginia was divided into four regions and the regional contests involved four teams.
Prior to the game against the Cavaliers, Northfork matched up with Oceana in its opening regional game. Davis and Martin again were big factors, combining for 35 points in a Blue Demons walkover, 76-47.
Many had Northfork pegged for Charleston and a run at its ninth straight championship as it entered the regional championship tilt.
“Nobody expected us to win and we weren’t really supposed to win,” Ratliff recalled. “They were already talking about their matchup with (Class AA No. 1) Wheeling Central.
Greenbrier West, on the other hand, had put together a 20-win season under its own legendary head coach, John C. Estep. It was a season that came as a slight surprise to Estep, considering the Cavaliers had eight sophomores, two juniors and just two seniors on the roster.
“This year, I thought before the season that we’d win about 15 games or 16, but not 20,” Estep said in an interview prior to the Northfork game with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “This team has exceeded my expectations. We’re very young and maybe one or two years early.”
Greenbrier West’s losses came to Class AAA foes Greenbrier East, Nicholas County and Woodrow Wilson, along with an early-season loss to Braxton County.
West avenged three of the losses in a 10-game win streak to end the regular season. Woodrow was the exception as the teams played just once that season.
Leading to the showdown with its Blue Demon nemesis, West beat Webster County (71-38) and Richwood (63-49) in the sectional before laying waste to Independence 79-52 in the opening round of regional play.
While West had never tasted success against the Blue Demons, the Cavaliers entered the game confident, thanks in large part to a preseason scrimmage played at Northfork.
Ratliff had witnessed the Northfork regional win the previous season at the Brushfork Armory, but had only heard game accounts for the other clashes. The scrimmage was Ratliff’s first taste of the rivalry and his first time in Blue Demon country.
“It was a bit of a culture shock for us. They just cut a notch out in the mountain to build that school and it was not the most well maintained facility that we had played at,” Ratliff explained. “It was rough. We went down there and I didn’t know what to expect.”
Northfork narrowly won the scrimmage 84-78, but the tight battle gave the Cavaliers confidence they could finally beat the Blue Demons.
“After that (regional game), they never would scrimmage us again,” Ratliff said. “Coach tried to get games scheduled and they never would play us (in the regular season).”
The regional game did not start well for Greenbrier West, which fell behind 17-10 in the first quarter after struggling with outside shooting. West cut the lead back to five at the end of the quarter and had it down to three by halftime.
Ratliff had been held to just two points in the first half with Northfork packing the paint to keep him at bay. However, a different player hit the floor to start the second half.
“When we went in at halftime, coach Estep went through his spiel,” Ratliff said. “As we were walking out, he said, ‘Bill, come over here.’ I went back in the locker room and he put his arm around my shoulders like coaches do and squeezed me. He told me, ‘Bill, if we are going to win this game, we are going to need you in the second half.’ It was like it (flipped) the switch.
“The first half, we were trying a little too hard. When we out to start the third quarter, I remember telling (senior) Robbie (Hall), who played on the wing, to give me the ball. In the first half, Northfork really had it packed in. They had watched film on us and knew I was the leading scorer. It may have been a combination of me playing harder and shifting around a little bit, I am not sure. But it just seemed like in the second half it was a whole lot easier.”
The inspired play to open the second half by West had the Northfork fans on edge and that nervousness boiled over in one of the more bizarre incidents in West Virginia basketball history.
With just over six minutes to play in the third period, Martin drove through heavy traffic for a layup to give the Blue Demons a five-point lead.
On the ensuing trip down the floor, Martin was called for a foul that drew the ire of the Northfork crowd. In reaction to the call, a Blue Demon fan hurled an open bag of popcorn on the floor, which led to Northfork being hit with a technical foul.
“We came out in the second half and we were pretty much controlling the game,” Ratliff remembered. “Their fans were getting really upset. One of their fans heaved a bag of popcorn out on the floor. I didn’t even know what was going on. I heard the whistle, I turned and their was a bag of popcorn. The fan had thrown it at the official.”
Greenbrier West took full advantage of the chaos and ran off 11 straight points for a 31-25 lead, sparked by two buckets apiece from Ratliff and Mark Vestal.
With the Blue Demons struggling with their composure, Northfork guard Dwayne Washington, hit three straight jumpers from the top of the key to keep it a four-point game at the end of the third quarter.
Sagging to neutralize Martin, West allowed Washington to shoot, thinking he wouldn’t make that many, according to Estep.
Washington stayed hot and the Blue Demons came out roaring to start the final eight minutes.
Two scores from Washington and one from Ricky Helm closed the gap to 39-37 at the 5:30 mark. A bucket by Ratliff was countered by a three-point play from John Davis and, with 4:56 to play, Northfork was within one at 41-40.
West then converted the first of two free throw attempts, but on the miss, Hall snagged the offensive rebound and hit a jumper to push the lead back to four.
Jones answered for the Blue Demons to close the deficit to 46-44 at the 2:34 mark. However, down the stretch, the taller, more physical Cavaliers proved too much, running off 12 straight points to put the game out of reach
Ratliff and Mark Gilkerson hit both ends of a 1-plus-1 and Ratliff scored twice inside during the run.
“A lot of their fans tried to say that the technical was why they lost the game,” Ratliff said. “That wasn’t why they lost the game. We had the ball. It wasn’t like they lost the possession.”
The key to the win, outside of the inspired second-half play from Ratliff, was West’s defense, which would not allow Northfork to work the ball inside to Martin. Martin was held to just 11 points.
“Greenbrier West was very tall and we didn’t hit the boards well. We didn’t play well in many departments. It just wasn’t our night,” Winkfield told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
After only scoring two points in the first half, Ratliff exploded for 20 points over the final 16 minutes of the game. Fellow sophomore Kelly Vaughan came off the bench to add 12 points to help West totally dominate the game inside.
“More than anything else, I had to get my boys psychologically ready to play Northfork,” an emotional Estep told reporters after the game. “I kept telling them that these boys didn’t win those eight titles or 111 wins over AA teams.”
Unfortunately, West’s season would come to a close in the opening game of the state tournament that season, falling to top-rated Wheeling Central 53-49.
Northfork would get some revenge by ending the Cavaliers’ season the next two years with regional triumphs.
Winkfield would only coach for a year-and-a-half and retired due to health problems. Mark Page took over midway through the 1982-83 season and led Northfork to a runner-up finish, falling to powerhouse Williamson.
Page was a team captain on the 1974 Northfork state championship team and went on to star four years at Bluefield State College.
In Page’s first full season, 1983-84, Northfork won the Class AA title with a 71-58 win over Wheeling Central. The next season, Northfork fell to Central in the semifinal, the final season for the Blue Demons as a school.
Greenbrier West went back to the state tournament in 1985, but again fell to Wheeling Central in the quarterfinal round. The next trip to Charleston for the Cavaliers made history as it yielded a state championship trophy when they beat Williamson 74-70 in 1992.
