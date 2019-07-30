A historic week in store as 100th W.Va. Amateur begins

The names are legendary.
Julius Pollack. Bill Campbell. Ed Tutwiler. Harold Payne. Pat Carter. More recently, Sam O’Dell.
Each player carries the distinction of not only winning the West Virginia Amateur, but each has done it multiple times.
Today, 120 golfers will begin their quest to add their name to that prestigious list of winners when the 100th West Virginia Amateur tees off at 7:30 a.m. on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier resort.
The first West Virginia Amateur was contested in 1913 at Fairmont Field Club, where Pollack took home the first of three consecutive titles.
George Hewitt dethroned Pollack in 1916 in the first state Amateur played at The Greenbrier. Undaunted by the loss, Pollack would go on to win six more times, the last in 1931.
Tutwiler popped on the scene in 1939 and won back-to-back titles before World War II caused a break in the tournament from 1942-47. When the Amateur resumed in 1948, Tutwiler again held up the winner’s trophy.
Although he won several titles, Tutwiler may have gone down as the greatest player in tournament history had it not been for another amateur legend.
Campbell won his first title in 1949 and set off a fierce battle with Tutwiler. The two amateur stalwarts would combine to win the next 14 titles, with Tutwiler winning eight and Campbell winning six.
Campbell went on to win eight more times, including four in a row from 1972-75, before Marshall graduate Harold Payne became one of the state’s top players and won five amateur titles.
After winning his first title in 1989, Pat Carter began his reign of dominance with a win in 1995. Carter would go on to win 10 titles in a row before Tim Fisher won in 2005.
O’Dell has been the recent name that golfers have been chasing. O’Dell won the first of his four titles in 2013 and has won each of the last two championships heading into today’s play.
However, O’Dell will not be defending his title after withdrawing from this year’s event. O’Dell will instead be with his son, who is competing in the Little League regionals in Georgia this week.
Wyoming East head boys basketball coach Derek Brooks leads a strong local contingent looking to fill O’Dell’s shoes. Brooks fired a 1-under-par 71 in the Amateur qualifier on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs to punch his ticket to The Greenbrier.
“I know how these (qualifiers) go. You don’t have to shoot the lowest score, just play well enough to make the field,” Brooks said. “I didn’t hit my driver or my 3-wood all day.”
Having qualified each year since 2011, the Wyoming County native has made the cut in each appearance at the Amateur.
“I feel like I can play as good as anybody in the field,” Brooks said. “I just need to hit greens. Some say the key is keeping it in the fairway, but I don’t mind playing out of the first cut of the rough.”
Joining Brooks is Amateur veteran Chris Daniels, who has played well in several West Virginia Golf Association events this year. Coming off a top-15 finish in the West Virginia Open, where he was the seventh-best amateur overall, Daniels also feels he has a good chance to capture his first-ever title at The Greenbrier.
“I definitely want to be in the top 10. My game is to a point where I can be. I think I would drive off the property pleased with that finish,” Daniels said. “But my mindset is to go up there and try to win it, where years ago I may have went up there just trying to make the cut.”
Joining Brooks and Daniels will be some of the area’s best young golfers, all looking to make a splash on the big stage.
West Virginia Junior Amateur champion Todd Duncan made the tournament field at the Glade Springs qualifier before gaining his exemption a week later as the Junior Am winner. He will be joined by good friend and Woodrow Wilson graduate Jackson Hill, who is coming off a recent win in the Mountain State Golf Classic.
Patrick Smith was a key member of the Wyoming East back-to-back golf championship run in 2016 and 2017, and Carson Proffitt from PikeView won the Class AA low medalist title last year. Both former high school standouts are in the field of 120 golfers today.
Former Shady Spring standout Landon Perry is another strong young player hoping to win his first-ever Amateur crown.
The West Virginia Amateur is a four-day event. Round two will be played on the Meadows Course Wednesday, before round three goes back to the Old White TPC Thursday. The final round will be played on the Meadows Course Friday.
