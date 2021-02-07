The 1970s and early 1980s saw a tremendous amount of local Black athletes participating in the sport of wrestling.
Woodrow Wilson had a steady number, with guys like Goldie Rhodes, Mike Leftwich, Darrell Carter, Dave Poindexter, Mike Stewart, Norman Kidd, Doug Laws, James Lawson, Byron Witten, Aaron Morton, Ron Mayo, Kenny Smith and Phil Carson. Beckley’s Lawrence Hamilton made it to the AAA state finals in 1975. Wrestling in the 167-pound class, he lost to Hurricane’s John “Doc” Holliday, who went on to coach football at Marshall University. In 1977, Beckley’s Ken Bradley placed second in the 119-pound class.
Over in Sophia during the mid-70s, Gary and Andre Hairston, Robert Grant, Jeff Banks and Jeff Alexander were showing their wrestling prowess. Gary Hairston won the region in 1973 at 138 pounds. In 1975-76, Alexander and Andre Hairston were co-captains for the Blue Hawks. The following year, Sophia and Stoco high schools were consolidated to form Independence High School.
Mount Hope only had a wrestling team a couple of years but Felipe Newsome made some noise in 1979 wrestling at 185 pounds.
Also during the 1970s, Greenbrier East’s Marion Gordon and Stratton Junior High’s Malvin Ross became the first Black wrestling coaches in our area.
As the 1970s decade was winding down and the 1980s emerging, Greenbrier West’s Danny Ratliff was getting attention. He placed third at 119 pounds in the state in 1979 and repeated that performance in 1980. Ratliff later wrestled at Marshall University.
Liberty’s first two Black wrestlers were Joe Pearson and Scotty Smith. Pearson was a 105-pounder for the Raiders in 1981 and finished third in the states with a 26-2 record.
During the 1980s at Greenbrier West, guys like Kevin Jones, Herb Mitchell, Curtis Mitchell and Rex Ratliff made a tremendous contribution to the Cavaliers’ program.
Beckley was also the recipient of talented Black wrestlers in the 1980s. Reggie Robinson, Terry Morris, Paul Easley, Joe Hurtte, Chuck Simon, Stephon Ross and Brad Gwinn certainly made an impression. In 1985, the Flying Eagles’ Marvin Lawson won the state 167-pound class, making him the first Black state champion from our area. He was dominant.
In the same time period, Indy had Kenny Cox and Robert Hicks who were both noteworthy athletes.
Also during the 1980s, Jeff Alexander became the coach at Beckley Junior High, while John and Ronnie Boyden began a long coaching span in the youth ranks.
In 1990, Beckley’s John Young lost a heartbreaker in the 135-pound AAA state championship to Huntington’s Todd Chertow. Both wrestlers entered the finals undefeated and Chertow won by a close 9-8 score. Young ended the season with a 37-1 record.
The number of Black wrestlers dwindled in our area after 1990, but Indy’s Antoine Brown and Beckley’s Demetric Berger stayed around and competed well.
However, in the past decade two of the state’s best wrestlers (who happened to be Black) represented Greenbrier West. Malik Boatwright was third in the state in 2012 and won the state championship in 2013 and 2014 with a two-year record of 87-2. Marquis Frazier was second in West Virginia in 2013 and won state titles the following two years with a 78-2 record. Unbelievable! Their performances helped West win the state team title in 2013. Both were outstanding football players as well.
Other state place winners in that decade that I recall were West’s Jabez Fleming, Indy’s Sam Heath and Beckley’s Leland and Tyree Swafford.
To commemorate Black History Month, we want to congratulate the local athletes who have certainly made a difference in the sport of wrestling.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Gabe Flynn, local hot dog vendor and former athlete at Woodrow Wilson High School.