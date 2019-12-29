A break from the norm

I would like to discuss a topic — wintertime squirrel hunting.
Hear me out, please.
Before you wad this paper up and throw it in the wood fire, I am well aware it is still deer season. At the time of penning this article, I understand completely there are still seasons open for big game like antlerless deer and bears, and archery late season. I get that for most of our West Virginia hunters, deer is king. But for those of us who would enjoy a break from chasing Mr. Whitetail or simply need a walk in the woods to help work off Grandma’s pecan pie, wintertime squirrel hunting is where it’s at.
First order of business this time of year is to find food. Squirrels love tree nuts like acorns and beechnuts, so it can be as simple as find food, find squirrels. An error is often made in this department when someone recalls all the squirrels that were driving them nuts during early bow season by rustling in the leaves, causing the hunter to think a deer is coming, and starting there based on past memory. I have been down this path multiple times when a hunting buddy suggests they have a squirrel hotspot. I show up to said hotspot, hunt like crazy for two hours, go back to the truck squirrelless and call my buddy to tell him his hotspot was a dud. Squirrels will move to the food if necessary. Wintertime squirrel hunting areas can be much different than September squirrel hunting.
Second order after finding food — weather. This is the kicker deal breaker or maker for wintertime squirrel hunting.
If you look out your front room window and it’s a whiteout with snow blowing sideways and the trees being bent over by gale force winds, Mr. Bushytail and his buddies are probably going to call it an early day and stay warm and dry in their nests.
Find a day or two of warm weather mixed with a little sunshine here and there and — boom! — you might just have the best day of the year on your hands for squirrel hunting.
(This past week’s warm weather has been not only a fantastic opportunity to get outside, but the squirrel hunting has been great. We can only hope this warm trend continues for a little longer.)
Lastly, wintertime squirrel hunting is supposed to be enjoyable. After a long season of treestands, getting up early and hunting hard until dark, trail cameras, buck rubs and scrapes — Big-Boy Buck has you worn down. Take a break; you deserve it.
Find a pretty day, call up some buddies, grab a squirrel dog or two and make a fun little afternoon of it.
If you don’t have access to a dog, an afternoon of still hunting and stalking will do your mind and body good.
Wintertime squirrel hunting is all about getting out and enjoying Mother Nature’s wonders.
As a friendly reminder, squirrel season in West Virginia is open until Feb. 29 and the daily limit is six squirrels, possession limit is 24 and there is no season limit.
As always, please check the WVDNR Hunting Regulations booklet for more information on season dates and license requirements.