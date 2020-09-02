49ers to stay at The Greenbrier

There will be pro football at The Greenbrier after all.
The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers will stay at the resort the week of Sunday, Sept. 20, to cut down on travel between two consecutive games in New York. They play the Jets on Sept. 20 (Week 2) and the Giants on Sept. 27 (Week 3).
The Greenbrier made the following statement:
“The Greenbrier will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center later this month when they stay on the East Coast between back-to-back games in New York. Further details will come from the 49ers at a later date, but The Greenbrier is excited about welcoming them to West Virginia and again showcasing our incredible football facility.”
The Greenbrier constructed its Sports Performance Center in 2014 to welcome the New Orleans Saints for a three-year training camp stay. The Houston Texans then held training camp there in 2017 and 2018.
There were whispers of the NFL returning this summer, but the league announced in the spring that it was instructing all 32 teams to stay home for training camp. The goal was to create a bubble atmosphere to ensure all necessary steps were being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
World TeamTennis held its season at The Greenbrier in July and had zero Covid-19 cases after multiple tests.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters about the plans on Wednesday.
“I think we’re going to stay at the Greenbrier in between for a week,” Shanahan said. “So I believe that has been approved. No one’s told me that we’re not doing it. So usually someone tells me if something bad has happened and no one has told me. So I’m counting on that to work out right now.”
The 49ers lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in February.
