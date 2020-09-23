49ers settling in at The Greenbrier

The waters in White Sulphur Springs have long been rumored to have healing powers.
That's news to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, but good news, even if it's a tall tale.
"I did not know that about the healing powers of the water, so I'll stop with the bottled water and get right to that for our players," Shanahan said. "We could use it right now."
Shanahan was of course alluding to the rash of injuries his team suffered in its Week 2 win over the Jets.
The 49ers have been spending their week at The Greenbrier as part of a two-week east coast trip that featured a game against the Jets last Sunday and an upcoming game against the Giants this Sunday.
During the 31-13 victory over the Jets, the 49ers lost starters Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle sprain) and Nick Bosa (ACL tear) as well as running backs Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Solomon Thomas (ACL tear).
While far from home, the players that made it out of Sunday's contest healthy have been enjoying their time in West Virginia.
"Me personally, I've been stuck in my room the last couple of days," Shanahan said. "I know the players got the day off, so they've been running around. There's all these things around the resort. I know a couple of guys hit the golf course. I think there's some shooting places, I know there's a ton of things here. I brought my family here with Washington about five years ago and I know how much they loved it when they came. It's a great place. I'm not really seeing it all and enjoying it all. Maybe I'll get to it Friday afternoon but I know our players are seeing it and loving it. They got their two days but now we're in a normal work week so they'll be tied down here until about Friday afternoon."
The Greenbrier isn't a stranger to hosting professional football teams though. In 2014 the New Orleans Saints began a three year stint at the resort, holding their training camp there in the Summers. They were replaced in 2017 when the Texans rolled into town for two years, but since 2018 no NFL team has held camp there. As far as staying at the resort, that's not an unfamiliar concept either. The New Orleans Pelicans and Arizona Cardinals both had stints there in 2015 on road trips.
And for good reason.
In addition to the extracurriculars the resort has to offer, the facilities have been up to par as well.
"It works," Shanhan said. "You need a place where you have practice fields to start with. You want a place that's on the east coast to start with so you don't have to change time and a place that can accommodate everybody as far as feeding rooms, hotel rooms. This place has put on training camp for a number of teams, so it's actually built amazingly perfect for this, so I can't think of a better place for it."
Though secluded, some of the players believe the facility gives the team an advantage as the reigning NFC champions attempt to rally after a visit from the injury bug.
"It's cool," offensive tackle Trent Williams said. "We're kind of secluded out here but we're together. We're together 24/7 and it's another chance to build that team camaraderie and become closer as a team. This is going to be a tough stretch of games you know obviously with the injury bug hitting us, so this is a time we have to come together and be close and have more continuity to get those wins and replace those holes that we're missing."
