.410 shotguns for turkeys: Yes, it's a "thing"

Yes, my brothers and sisters in camo, I know we are not going into the spring gobbler season, but we are looking down the barrel at a thing called the fall turkey season. Hopefully some of you will be taking part in this old traditional season (a much longer tradition than the spring season, I must tell you). So, because we are soon to be in a turkey season, I thought we could talk about some turkey shotguns and the phenomenon of using the .410 bore (it’s not a gauge, remember) for America’s greatest game bird, the wild turkey.
Not so long ago the .410 was maybe thought of as a young hunter’s shotgun for small game at close range, the squirrel hunter’s first shotgun. Times change, and now the .410 is being used by turkey hunters big and small, thanks to a little thing called TSS —tungsten super shot.
The trend of smaller or sub gauge shotguns for turkeys has become, as they say, a “thing.” All of this happened really fast. A few years ago turkey shotgun geeks would be more likely to argue the merits of 3 ½” Magnums versus 3” instead of what is the best load for a dainty .410. This transformation was brought on by basically one thing, a mysterious metal called wolfram, or tungsten. A secretive, almost cultlike group of turkey slayers hand loaded tungsten shot for years and reported incredible and often unbelievable results. Someone from this movement coined TSS for Tungsten Super Shot, and the rest is history. Fiocchi, Federal, Apex, Browning, Hevi Shot and Kent Cartridge offer TSS shotgun loads commercially.
Because it is so much heavier and harder, tungsten shot has performance capabilities far above that of lead. This allows for the loading of much smaller shot, and TSS fans will tell you that a #9 tungsten shot is equal in performance to a #5 shot in lead. Loading #9s versus #5s means about twice the number of shot can be loaded in the shell. The sub gauges, mainly the .410, are now in demand for turkey hunters. Here are a few to consider.
Rossi Tuffy Turkey .410 Shotgun. Rossi is expanding its line of single-shot, break-action shotguns with the introduction of the new Tuffy Turkey .410. At 26 inches, it is the longest barrel among the Tuffy .410-gauge shotguns. This cylinder-bore, 3-inch chamber shotgun includes an “extra full” choke tube installed on the barrel to provide increased pellet density in this .410 platform. This combination can be matched with turkey .410 specific loads such as the Fiocchi or Federal TSS and brings you a ready, out-of-the-box turkey hunting platform. The gun also comes with one “modified” choke in the box, allowing this gun to be used for other tasks and not just during turkey season.
The unique stock includes a thumbhole-style pistol grip and a recess in the stock that contains a built-in, 2 x five-cartridge shell holder for fast reloading. A thick rubber butt pad assists in recoil reduction. New Tuffy buttstock comes with a removable extended piece allowing to be used as either an adult or youth buttstock. Up front, the forend is contoured and textured, and includes recessed finger grooving for an optimal grip even when wearing gloves. Although the Tuffy Turkey comes with a front bead sight, an aluminum Picatinny rail is mounted to the receiver to accept a red dot optic. Additional features include a thumb-break action, spurred hammer, and a cross-bolt safety system. The polymer furniture is Olive Drab with matte black barrel and receiver finish. Sling studs come pre-installed at the factory. This is a lot of single barrel shotgun for a kids first gun and to keep you in the .410 TSS craze for an MSRP of $243. (www.rossiusa.com)
CZ-USA Drake. CZ-USA offers this trim little over and under in 12, 20 and 28 gauge as well as the .410 bore. Turkish walnut stocks and forearms are cut with laser checkering that gives a good grip on the shotgun. The Drake has a single selective trigger (which I like) and heavy duty extractors to lift spent shells. The Drake has 28-inch barrels, 5 interchangeable chokes with the 12, 20 and 28 gauges, fixed modified and improved cylinder chokes on the .410 model, and ships in a hard plastic case. The drake weighs in at six pounds and is a lot of shotgun for an MSRP of $765. (www.cz-usa.com)
TriStar Viper G2 .410 Camo. If you are in the race to get a .410 turkey slayer with all your buddies and want a semi-auto, the Viper G2 from TriStar may be for you. The stock and forearm are injection molded and finished with TriStar’s “Soft Touch” finish for a firm grip on the gun, and the camo pattern is Realtree Max-4HD. The Viper G2 .410 has a 3-inch chamber and will shoot heavy waterfowl loads and light target ammo. Three choke tubes are included, IC, M, and Full. The choke system is Benelli/Beretta Mobil threads for those that will seek an aftermarket choke. This shotgun has a five-year mechanical warranty. (MSRP $790. www.tristararms.com)
Browning BPS Field. The Browning BPS has been around awhile and has its own following. The BPS Field model has a classic look with matte blued barrel, vent rib, and satin finish stock. Many like the BPS for its unique bottom loading and ejection port which along with a top tang safety makes it truly ambidextrous. The BPS Field has a 28” barrel that is threaded for the Invector Plus choke system, chrome plated chamber, and is available in 12, 16, 20 and 28 gauge as well as the .410. (MSRP $799, www.browning.com)
Mossberg 500 Turkey .410. Answering the call for .410 turkey guns, Mossberg has likely hit a home run with the 500 Turkey in Mossy Oak Bottomland. The action on a Mossberg 500 shotgun has stood the test of time and is as tough as a pine knot. This 500 Turkey model has a 26-inch barrel with a fixed full choke, adjustable fiber optic sight, vent rib and handy top tang safety. The length of pull is just shy of 14-inch and the shotgun has a 5+1 ammo capacity. This is the Mossberg 500 that many of you started with and grew up on chambered in .410 and coated with maybe the coolest camo pattern of all time. (MSRP $529, www.mossberg.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.