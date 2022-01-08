4 score in double figures, Shady beats Cabell Midland a second time

The New Year seems to have found the Shady Spring Tigers settling into a new identity well.
There is more of an emphasis on spreading the wealth and the Tigers did just that, with four players scoring in double figures and two more with nine and eight as they pulled away from Cabell Midland 73-61 in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
“That’s got to be our identity if we want to cut the nets down again,” Shady coach Ronnie Olson said. “Good teams are going to hone in on one or two players. Everybody is spreading the wealth; we aren’t a two or three-man show now. It’s taken a little while to find this. But I feel good with who we are, and I think you are starting to see it.”
For the second time in two weeks Shady Spring beat the Knights.
It was the most points Shady has surrendered this season. And Chandler Schmidt was the main culprit behind that, pouring in 43 points for the Knights.
“He’s a good player and that’s one of the best backcourts in the state,” Olson said. “They are tough and he’s tough. We didn’t really defend at a high rate until the third quarter. I challenged them at the half to have a little more respect for themselves and the defense we put forth.”
Despite the onslaught by Schmidt, who had 19 in the first half and 24, Shady was able to pull away.
Up 34-33 at the half, Shady came out and went on a 13-3, six players contributing to the run.
Shady Spring held that 11-point lead going to the fourth and a couple of 3s by Cam Manns helped the Tigers pull away.
Manns and Cole Chapman led Shady with 15 points each. Jaeden Holstein had 11 and Braden Chapman 10. Ammar Maxwell had nine, Sam Jordan eight.
The Tigers, No. 3 in the latest Class AAA poll, are 6-1.
Cabell Midland
Chandler Schmidt 16 5-6 43, Dominic Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Ethan Taylor 0 0-0 0, Kyle Frost 4 0-0 9, Tevin Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jack Eastone 1 0-0 2, Jake Fife Caden Bowen 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24 5-6 61.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 4 0-0 10, Cole Chapman 6 0-0 15, Jaedan Holstein 5 1-2 11, Cameron Manns 6 0-1 15, Ammar Maxwell 4 1-1 9, Sam Jordan 4 0-0 8, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2, Khi Olson 1 0-0 3, Jalen Bailey 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 31 2-4 73
Cabell Midland 15 18 7 21 - 61
Shady Spring 14 20 17 22 - 73
3-point field goals – CM: 8 (C. Schmidt 6, D. Schmidt 1, Frost 1) SS: 9 (B. Chaapman 2, C. Chapman 3, Manns 3, Olson 1). Fouled out – None.