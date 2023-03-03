State High School Wrestling Tournament

Greenbrier West’s Cole Vandall defeated Braxton County’s Justin Bishop by pin in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia high school state wrestling tournament on Friday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

huntington — Jeremy Tincher can’t understand the rhetoric directed toward Region 3 wrestling.

“You get on the (WVmat) page and all you hear is how weak our region is and you read all that nonsense,” the veteran Greenbrier West wrestling coach said Friday night. “Our region is going to end up being very well-represented here (Saturday) all day long, from morning until the night.”

Thirteen area wrestlers will be wrestling for state championships Saturday night at the 76th West Virginia High School Wrestling Tournament at Mountain Health Arena.

It was an altogether successful second day for the area. In addition to the 13 finalists, three teams will finish in the top five of their respective classes.

That includes Greenbrier West, which left the arena Friday with a slim 58-57 lead over defending champion Cameron in the Class A standings. Junior Cole Vandall will represent the Cavaliers in the finals, taking on Clay County’s Noah Casto for the 215-pound championship.

Cameron will also have one wrestler in the finals, and the Cavaliers could get local help in their pursuit of a state title. The Dragons’ Adam Angel will face Colten Caron of Independence for the title at 175. It will be a rematch of last year’s 170-pound title match, won 4-2 by Caron.

“It’s real funny,” Tincher said of Saturday’s scenario. “We’re ahead by one point. They’ve got a kid in the finals, we’ve got a kid in the finals. They’ve got three in the consolations and we’ve got three in the consolations. So it’s going to come down to how many of our guys can wrestle back and get third and how many of their guys don’t wrestle back and get third and then what happens in the finals is going to have a bearing.”

Independence is second in Class AA and trails Fairmont by 11 points. The Patriots have six wrestlers in the finals to the Polar Bears’ four. Fairmont has three in the placement matches while Independence has one.

Joining Caron in the finals will be Dillon Perdue, looking for his third straight 106-pound title; Judah Price at 150; Jesse Adams at 165; Josh Hart at 190; and Logan Isom at 285.

Adams, a freshman, is in the finals after missing a month with a broken arm.

Price, meanwhile, will be looking to close out his career with an elusive title.

“All the accolades he received in football (Kennedy Award, West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year), and that state wrestling title he hasn’t been able to get because of just a couple of points and Covid,” Patriots coach Cliff Warden said. “Let’s go get it.”

Hart’s match for the 190-pound title will be an all-local affair. He will face Nicholas County’s Dalton Hanshaw, who missed most of the season with a dislocated collarbone. He came back for the regional tournament and advanced to the finals, as did Hart, but took a medical forfeit.

The Grizzlies are in seventh place overall with 52 points.

Woodrow Wilson will also have a busy night with four finalists. Garrett Johnson (106), Tyler Roark (120), J.J. Bailes (132) and Ethan Osborne (157) will all wrestle for titles.

Bailes, who ended the Flying Eagles’ 23-year streak without a state champion when he won last season’s 113-pound title, will get another shot at St. Albans junior Matt McAfee. Bailes lost to him twice, including 1-0 in the Region 3 finals.

Woodrow (132.5) sits in third in the team race and cannot catch leader Parkersburg South (166). Second-place University is within striking distance with 143 points.

“(The program) is on its way up,” coach Matt Osborne said. “I’d be happy with a second-place finish. The program’s moving in the right direction.”

That leaves one more area finalist.

Greenbrier East heavyweight Calvin Roberts pinned Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to advance to the championship, where he will face Kamar Summers of Bridgeport.

“I think our region has come down here and done a great job,” Tincher said. “I’m proud of all those kids.

“I think, for us, we’ve just got to keep fighting and hopefully good things will happen.”

