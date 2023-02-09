Woodrow Wilson’s Landon Jones, top, and University’s Emerson Murphy compete in the 175-pound weight class at the Class AAA West Virginia Dual Team State Championships last Saturday in Fairlea. Jones won the match. Woodrow will be at the Coalfield Conference Tournament today at 9 a.m. at Independence High School in Coal City. Joining the host Patriots and the Flying Eagles will be Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West, Liberty, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Oak Hill, PikeView, Princeton, Richwood, Shady Spring and Webster County.