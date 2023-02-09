Most West Virginia high school wrestling teams are ending their regular seasons today. Senior recognition days and conference championships have pretty much dominated this past week’s competitions.
Next weekend begins the pivotal moment. Call it what you want, “the zero hour,” “crunch time,” “D-Day” or “countdown.” All are great descriptive words for the regional tournaments.
Wrestlers who have been ill or hurt need to heal up. The healthy ones need to be cautious about any contact or practices that might prevent them from wrestling.
There are several teams and individuals in our area who have a chance at a state title. Woodrow Wilson has been wrestling well all season. Now the Flying Eagles need numbers. Eleven is the magic number for the Flying Eagles.
If they can qualify 11 wrestlers, with eight of those finishing first or second in the region, they would have an outside shot at finishing first or second in Huntington among the Class AAA schools.
Independence has not had all its starters any time this year. The Patriots have suffered concussions, a broken hand and a bevy of illnesses while still performing above average. Their magic number is also 11. If the Patriots can squeeze out seven regional champions and four other qualifiers they will be in the hunt. It still may not be enough to beat Point Pleasant or Fairmont, but it would make things interesting in the AA race.
Greenbrier West has the most legitimate shot at winning a state title among area teams. Their biggest nemesis will be getting guys through the region in that first or second position. Their magic number? You guessed it, 11!
Of course, once the grapplers get to the states they have to wrestle! This is definitely the most exciting time of the year for high school wrestling.
The AAA Region 3 Tournament will be held next Saturday at Woodrow Wilson beginning at 10 a.m. The host team, along with Riverside, Princeton, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, George Washington, Capital, South Charleston, and St. Albans will be competing.
I think Beckley will have six champions in Garrett Johnson, Tyler Roark, Troy Harris, Ethan Osborne, Jay Jones and Landon Jones. St. Albans will have three champions in Matt McAfee, Moses Eades and Elijah Edge. Riverside champions will be Josh Sargent and Blake Lyons. Ben McComas of George Washington, Thomas Mullins of Greenbrier East and Colton Naylor of Oak Hill round out my pick for regional titles.
The AA-A Region 3 Tournament will be held at Independence that same day and also begins at 10 a.m. Teams participating with Indy are Midland Trail, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County, Liberty, Shady Spring, PikeView, Bluefield, River View, Richwood and Webster County.
I think the Patriots will have seven champions: Dillon Perdue, Judah Price, Colton Miller, Jesse Adams, Colten Caron, Josh Hart and Logan Isom. Champions from Greenbrier West should be Tucker Lilly, Moses Gray, Jon Painter and Cole Vandall. Other forecasted champs are Walker Furrow of Shady Spring, Mac Payne of Herbert Hoover and Caleb Burns of Nicholas County.
Will there be some no shows or upsets? Probably. That’s why they wrestle!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Willie Bragg, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.