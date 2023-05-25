Applications for a controlled mourning dove hunt at the South Branch Wildlife Management Area (WMA), in Hardy County, are now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The annual controlled hunt is scheduled for Sept. 1-2.
Mourning dove hunters who wish to participate may apply in person at the WVDNR District 2 office in Romney or phone 304-822-3551 for an application.
Applications must be delivered to the District 2 office by close of business on June 30 or postmarked by July 1.
South Branch WMA is located at the upper end of what is known as the “trough section” of the South Branch River, in Hardy County. Hunting is by permit only on Sept. 1-2, which is the first two days of the mourning dove season.
Successful applicants will be notified by mail or email before Aug. 1.
Hunters who are chosen during the lottery drawing will be assigned a day to hunt and a shooting station at no charge and may bring two guests.
A map showing the location of shooting stations will be included with notification of successful drawing.
No permits will be necessary to hunt doves after Sept. 2.
The 2023-24 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations will be available by the end of August at WVDNR offices and online at WVdnr.gov/hunting/hunting-regulations.
For more information about the controlled mourning dove hunt, contact the WVDNR District 2 Office at 304-822-3551.
