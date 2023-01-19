Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority was awarded $31,638.27 to assist with personnel, conference travel, pickup truck repairs, enclosed trailers, and fuel for the recycling truck to support the countywide program.
The award was one of 29 approved by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection through the agency’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program.
The funding was part of nearly $2 million in Recycling Assistance Grants awarded to solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries, and nonprofit organizations across West Virginia.
Funding for the grant program is generated through a $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills, pursuant to WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1).
REAP, whose motto is “Keeping West Virginia Clean and Green,” was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter.
The REAP program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts, according to a press release.
