Kilolo Kijakazi, acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new compassionate allowances conditions, including 1p36 Deletion Syndrome, Anaplastic Ependymoma, Calciphylaxis, Cholangiocarcinoma, Foxg1 Syndrome, Leber Congenital Amaurosis, Metastatic Endometrial Adenocarcinoma, Paraneoplastic Cerebellar Degeneration, Pineoblastoma – Childhood, Primary Omental Cancer, Sarcomatoid Carcinoma of the Lung – Stages II-IV, and Trisomy 9.
The Compassionate Allowances program quickly identifies claims where the applicant’s medical condition or disease clearly meets Social Security’s statutory standard for disability.
Due to the severe nature of many of these conditions, these claims are often allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone, according to a press release.
To date, nearly 900,000 people with severe disabilities have been approved through this accelerated, policy-compliant disability process, which now includes a total of 278 conditions.
“The Social Security Administration remains committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people who are eligible for benefits receive them,” Kijakazi said. “Our Compassionate Allowances program allows us to reinforce that commitment by expediting the disability application process for people with the most severe disabilities.”
When a person applies for disability benefits, Social Security must obtain medical records in order to make an accurate determination. The agency incorporates leading technology to identify potential Compassionate Allowances cases and make quick decisions.
Social Security’s Health IT brings the speed and efficiency of electronic medical records to the disability determination process. With electronic records transmission, Social Security can quickly obtain a claimant’s medical information, review it, and make a faster determination.
For more information about the program, including a list of all Compassionate Allowances conditions, visit www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.
To learn more about Social Security’s Health IT program, visit www.ssa.gov/hit.
People may apply online for disability benefits by visiting www.ssa.gov.
