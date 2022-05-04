smithers — Make sure you don’t neglect the people in the back.
Georgena Petry, who serves the meals at the Smithers Nutrition Center site run by the Putnam County Aging office in Oak Hill, was among the senior citizens participating this past week in Seniors Monday Live (SML). The event, which featured a variety of activities on stage, was presented by the City of Smithers and Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning at the Smithers Gateway Center on Monday, April 25. The event was sponsored by the Smithers Senior Nutrition Center.
The activities capped off a free eight-week theater acting workshop series for local seniors under the guidance of instructors Beach Vickers and Beth Frampton.
The West Virginia Commission on the Arts administered the grant which made the series possible.
“My mom used to go here 20-some years ago, and I’d drop her off here and go to work at the prison,” Petry said of the senior center.
She said the weekly series of acting lessons proved to be beneficial.
“It’s a wonderful thing, what they taught us (about voice projection and other areas of concentration),” Petry said. One particular area of focus was “how to talk louder to make sure people in the back row can hear you.”
She said she appreciated the way Frampton and Vickers took the time to work with all of the participants and made sure they all contributed to the finished program. “It was really good for everybody.”
Petry said she enjoyed herself during the eight-week cycle.
The big takeaway for her was “just that somebody would come here and do something with us and try to help us,” she said.
She says she had never acted before now. “My daughter does (she has acted with Vickers before) and I asked her questions,” said Petry, who said she would hit the stage again if the opportunity arises.
“I learned a whole lot,” she concluded.
The hour-long showcase by Fayette County Seniors Nutrition Center participants occurred on the eighth day of eight weekly acting classes in their facility in the Gateway Center, which also houses Smithers City Hall.
The audience included Mayor Anne Cavalier, city employees, representatives of the West Virginia Culture Center, representatives of the Putnam County Senior Agency, visitors from the Oak Hill Senior Nutrition Center, and students and teachers from the Fayette County Starting Points child day care center in the Gateway. The Putnam agency oversees senior nutrition and senior resource centers in several Fayette County locations, including Smithers. The West Virginia Commission of the Arts based in the Culture Center, Charleston, underwrote expenses of the eight-week Smithers program with a grant named C.A.L.L., meaning Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning, with partnerships by the National Association of State Arts Agencies and Ahora (STET) Philanthropies.
“They’re proof you’re never too old to express yourself through theater and entertain a multi-generational audience,” said Vickers. “They started out already creative and expressive, and honed their skills.
“We hope to extend the program with the same teachers or even different teachers to other senior centers around the state and outside it.”
“Special thanks to Zach Labin, West Virginia State University, Institute,” Vickers added. “As an offshoot of the university’s extension agency for economic and community development, he cooperates with Allison Smith, who until recently served as an extension agent for the municipalities of Smithers and Montgomery.
“Zach and his crew photographed and videoed much of the classes and the show, too. We plan to use those pictures on a YouTube interview about arts in the state that the Culture Center has invited us to this summer. It will then be made available for anyone to watch.”
Presented with showcase posters signed by the cast in gratitude for their support of the project were: D. Anne Cavalier, Ed.D., mayor of Smithers; Jenni Sutherland, executive director of the Putnam County Aging Program, which oversees the Smithers Senior Nutrition Center; and Jenna Green, grants coordinator for the Department of Arts, Culture and History.