Maria Ann Ellis, 26, of Rock, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday along W.Va. Rte 10 between the communities of Logan and Man.
A state police investigation revealed that Ellis was driving south when she exited the left side of the roadway and struck the concrete median barrier. The vehicle then traveled across both southbound lanes of traffic and exited the right side of the roadway before rolling multiple times.
Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
