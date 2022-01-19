statepoint — Running out of money is a common concern among retirees. And that anxiety is not necessarily unfounded, as a recent study from the Society of Actuaries found people routinely underestimate just how much money they will need in retirement. A 2019 model created by employee benefit experts at EBRI found that nearly 41% of households in which the head of household is between the ages of 35-64 are projected to run short of money.
Such figures underscore how important it is for younger professionals to save for retirement, but what about current retirees or those on the cusp of retiring? Individuals who fit those descriptions may need to embrace these strategies designed to stretch their retirement savings.
l Downsize your home. Homes are many individuals’ greatest expense, and that does not necessarily change in retirement. Downsizing to a smaller residence allows homeowners to pad their savings with money earned in the sale of their homes and also reduce their monthly overhead, as utilities, property taxes and maintenance expenditures are typically much lower in smaller homes than larger homes.
l Look for other ways to downsize. Individuals also can stretch their retirement savings by downsizing in other areas. Lower monthly expenses by shopping around for less expensive auto insurance policies, downgrading cable television packages or cutting the cord entirely. And though individual streaming services may not be too costly, these expenses can add up for individuals who have five or more subscriptions.
l Be flexible with withdrawals. The “set it and forget it” model of retirement investing helps professionals avoid the tricky process of trying to predict markets. Retirees may take the same approach when it comes to withdrawing money, following the industry standard and automatically withdrawing 4% from accounts each year. But those wanting to stretch their savings should remain flexible with their annual withdrawals and routinely examine their spending habits.
An individualized approach to retirement withdrawals can help retirees avoid taking more than they need out of their accounts each year. The 4 percent rule has its merits, but retirees should recognize that they may not need to take that much out every year.
· Work with a financial advisor. Ensuring you don’t outlive your retirement savings can be complicated, as it often involves navigating fluid concepts such as inflation. A certified financial professional can help retirees plan for changes that are beyond their control and even recommend when certain risks might be worth taking.
Many individuals will need to stretch their retirement savings in the years ahead, and various strategies can help individuals do so. TF222690