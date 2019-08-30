morgantown – You look at Dante Bonamico, the one time Carl Lee Award winner given to the state’s best defensive back while he was at Bridgeport High, and you see someone who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 188 pounds.
You don’t equate that with a head-banging safety about to enter his redshirt junior year at West Virginia, but the problem is you don’t look at him the way he looks at himself.
“Being 5-8, 180 pounds, you have to block it out and say ‘I’m 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds just like everyone else here and can play,’” he said on Tuesday as WVU got ready for Saturday’s 2 p.m. home football opener against James Madison.
Bonamico has bucked the odds and hammered out a place for himself as a Division 1 scholarship player, something most people doubted.
“Coming in, my goal was to make the travel roster in my redshirt freshman year and make an impact on whatever teams they might put me on,” he said.
He knew it was asking a lot but he also had that one thing within him that you can’t take away, a belief in himself.
“It’s grown into so much more. I found a role on this team and I’ve taken advantage of it,” he said.
Bonamico’s role is as a back up spear safety and as a special teams impact player.
Last season, he finished the season with 10 tackles, most of them teeth rattling hits.
“Special teams kind of correlates to defense,” he said, “but at the same time you’re not out there 40 or 50 plays game. Still, special teams sets a tone for your offense or defense. If you are on kick return you try to spring a guy loose for a big play. That jump starts your offense.
“If you are on coverage, if make a stop deep, or force a fumble you change momentum and field position.”
Bonamico will play a good bit of safety, too, for this year that position was hit hard by Kenny Robinson’s suspension and leaving school and the graduation of Dravon Askew-Henry.
“I think we’re solid,” Bonamico said. “You know Josh Norwood coming over from corner and Sean Mahone has had some experience over the past couple of year ... those guys are ball players and will do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
And as for him, what does Bonamico do?
“I’m someone who comes in with energy every day and pushes the guys who maybe came in as three-, four- or five-star recruits who have that potential but need someone that pushes them.
“I am the catalyst who pushes everybody.”
l l l
Josh Sills has taken rapidly with the move from guard to starting center for WVU.
“The No. 1 thing has been consistent snaps,” said Mike Moore, the co-offensive coordinator and line coach. “Knock on wood. Josh is a guy who has huge hands and is very athletic. That’s the kind of guy who most often is the most consistent snapper.
“He’s done a really nice job of making the calls. He knows the offense and he spends a lot of time in the office on his own,” Moore said. “Point of attack there’s no doubt [he can do it]. We haven’t had any issues there. He’s one of our strongest guys. He just has to continue to work on his pad level. He is 6-6 and you are going against 6-1, 6-2 nose guards. You have to get low so you can get some leverage.”
So it is that WVU goes into the season with a potential major problem solved.
l l l
James Madison may be a Group of 5 school, but it is a good one ranked in the Top 2 or 3 in the country that comes into the game with a great amount of experience.
Brown says they return 20 of their 22 starters, which gives them a wide experience edge over a WVU team that sent six players to the NFL last year, lost two others to suspensions and another transferring out.
“This is probably as experienced a team as I’ve played against in college,” Brown said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel