Charles "Cobby" Dixon, 86, of Oak Hill passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Harper Mills in Beckley. Born June 23, 1933, in Minden, WV, he was the son of the late Henry and Willie Mae Dempsey Dixon. Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Tyree Funeral Home in O…