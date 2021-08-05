The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a man and a woman regarding the health and welfare of their 10-month-old infant.
Law enforcement and Child Protective Services were trying Wednesday to establish contact with Nicholas Toney and Tanya Harrah, of the Dempsey Branch area, in an effort to check on the child.
Toney also has active misdemeanor warrants unrelated to the current situation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Toney and Harrah is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Or, individuals may call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.