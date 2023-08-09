Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests in July, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:

• Larry Matthew Anderson, Pineville, domestic battery.

• Lucas Clint Minor, Sun Hill, domestic battery.

• Danny Ray Justus, Pineville, driving suspended – third offense and capias.

• Sandra Lea Adkins, Cyclone, capias.

• Courtney Danielle Reed, Herndon, obstructing.

• Timothy James Reed, Herndon, prohibited person with firearm and obstructing.

• Joshua D. Graham, Kopperston, domestic assault.

• David Wesley Blevins, Simon, driving revoked – DUI and no insurance.

• Joshua Carlton Blankenship, Pineville, domestic battery.

• Kelly Stevens Conn, Simon, possession of methamphetamine.

• Tyler Brian Short, Pineville, domestic assault – second offense.

• Dannie Ray Hicks Jr., Kopperston, failure to appear and possession without a prescription.

• Dylan Jacob Dixon, Oceana, brandishing.

• Kyle Delano Cook II, Pineville, domestic battery, violation of DVP and falsifying police report.

• Larissa Marie Bennett, Simon, domestic battery.

• Michael Carl Bailey, Glen Fork, capias, failure to appear, and probation violation.

• James Orville Adkins III, Oceana, grand larceny, transfer, fleeing, and obstructing.

• Timothy L. Green, Clear Fork, capias.

• Charles L. Lane, Brenton, capias.

• Andrew William Trent, Pineville, leaving rehab and circuit court capias.

• Michael Shawn Lafferty, Glen Rogers, domestic battery.

• Alicia Lynn Tilley, Pineville, driving revoked – DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video