Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests in July, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:
• Larry Matthew Anderson, Pineville, domestic battery.
• Lucas Clint Minor, Sun Hill, domestic battery.
• Danny Ray Justus, Pineville, driving suspended – third offense and capias.
• Sandra Lea Adkins, Cyclone, capias.
• Courtney Danielle Reed, Herndon, obstructing.
• Timothy James Reed, Herndon, prohibited person with firearm and obstructing.
• Joshua D. Graham, Kopperston, domestic assault.
• David Wesley Blevins, Simon, driving revoked – DUI and no insurance.
• Joshua Carlton Blankenship, Pineville, domestic battery.
• Kelly Stevens Conn, Simon, possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyler Brian Short, Pineville, domestic assault – second offense.
• Dannie Ray Hicks Jr., Kopperston, failure to appear and possession without a prescription.
• Dylan Jacob Dixon, Oceana, brandishing.
• Kyle Delano Cook II, Pineville, domestic battery, violation of DVP and falsifying police report.
• Larissa Marie Bennett, Simon, domestic battery.
• Michael Carl Bailey, Glen Fork, capias, failure to appear, and probation violation.
• James Orville Adkins III, Oceana, grand larceny, transfer, fleeing, and obstructing.
• Timothy L. Green, Clear Fork, capias.
• Charles L. Lane, Brenton, capias.
• Andrew William Trent, Pineville, leaving rehab and circuit court capias.
• Michael Shawn Lafferty, Glen Rogers, domestic battery.
• Alicia Lynn Tilley, Pineville, driving revoked – DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
